Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market 2019 Analysis (By Segment, Product And Applications) And Forecasts To 2024

Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Industry

Description

This report studies the global market size of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Hookah (Shisha) tobacco (also known as waterpipe tobacco, maassel, shisha, narghile, or argileh) is smoked with a hookah (waterpipe). Hookah tobacco comes in different flavors, such as apple, mint, cherry, chocolate, coconut, licorice, cappuccino, and watermelon.

The leading manufactures mainly are Nakhla, Godfrey Phillips India, Starbuzz, Eastern Tobacco and AL-WAHA. Nakhla is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9% in 2017. The next is Godfrey Phillips India and Starbuzz.

There are mainly two type product of hookah tobacco market: Single Flavor and Mixed Flavor.

Geographically, the global hookah tobacco market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East &Africa. The Middle East & Africa held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 69% in 2017. The next is Europe.

In 2017, the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market size was 730 million US$ and is forecast to 2760 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco include

Nakhla

Godfrey Phillips India

Starbuzz

Eastern Tobacco

AL-WAHA

Mazaya

AlFakherdr

Al-Tawareg Tobacco

Shiazo

MujeebSons

Fantasia

Social Smoke

AL RAYAN Hookah

Cloud Tobacco

Haze Tobacco

Alchemisttobacco

Fumari

Dekang

Market Size Split by Type

Single Flavor

Mixed Flavor

Market Size Split by Application

Group Use

Personal Use

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Continued…

