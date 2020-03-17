Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) is made via selective hydrogenation of the NBR butadiene groups which improves the temperature and ozone resistance considerably.

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) is made via selective hydrogenation of the NBR butadiene groups which improves the temperature and ozone resistance considerably. In 2017, Global HNBR production is 17153 MT, will increase to 20297 MT in 2024, with the CAGR of 2.43%. The manufacturers are Zeon, LANXESS and Zannan Scitech, etc, Zeon is the largest HNNR production company with the production of 8887.9 MT in 2017, accounting of 47.26% of global HNBR production.

For regions, NA keeps the largest production region in the recent few years, whose production volume share was 46.50% in 2017 globally. Europe is the follower, with the production volume of 4653 MT in 2017.

With gradual economy recovery, HNBR downstream industries are resuming, give sufficient supports to the industry development.

The global Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Zeon

LANXESS

Zannan Scitech

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Low ACN

Medium ACN

High ACN

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Belts

Seals and Gaskets

Cable and Hoses

Oil & Gas

Others

