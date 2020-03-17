Global Movement Sensors Market Landscape Assessment, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2025

Movement sensors are devices which detect movements of objects, especially human beings. Typically, these devices are a part of or an integrated element of systems and spontaneously perform the task of detecting motion in that particular area. They are generally integrated with security systems, home control systems, energy efficiency systems, and automated lighting control systems and so on. Electronic movement sensors comprise of a microwave sensor, optical sensor or acoustic sensor and a transmitter for the purpose of illumination. Movement sensors can be categorised based on the manner by which the motion is detected. There are two basic types – active movement sensors and passive movement sensors. Active movement sensors release energy on a continuous basis and in the form of electric field or infrared light in a particular area. When objects with heat signatures or temperatures pass via this area, they can be detected by the sensors due to the disturbance and change in the temperatures. These type of sensors have reflection detector circuits as well as emitter circuits. Passive movement sensors, unlike the active movement sensors, do not emit radiation of any type, but instead they sense movement or motion in their area of coverage by absorbing the energy.

Active movement sensors consume greater amount of energy than passive movement sensors. They are also categorised based on the sensor that is embedded in the movement sensing device; they are – MEMS gyroscope, MEMS accelerometer, MEMS magnetometer and MEMS combo.

Movement Sensors Market: Types and Applications

Active movement sensors can be further sub classified into three basic types, namely, ultrasonic sensors, microwave sensors and tomographic sensors.

Ultrasonic sensors: these emit very high frequency sound waves, which are not audible to ears of human beings, and these wave frequencies are reflected back to the sensor in case of any movement or moving object is detected, which results in the generation of an electric pulse by the transducer and in effect the circuit in the sensor is activated to sense the movement of the object

these emit very high frequency sound waves, which are not audible to ears of human beings, and these wave frequencies are reflected back to the sensor in case of any movement or moving object is detected, which results in the generation of an electric pulse by the transducer and in effect the circuit in the sensor is activated to sense the movement of the object Microwave sensors: as per the name, in microwave sensors, microwaves are emitted and are reflected in case of presence of any moving object. The sensors will detect a deviation in the frequencies of the waves which are returned due to the reflection from the object present in that area. Its working is same as the working of radar speed gun which is based on the Doppler Effect.

as per the name, in microwave sensors, microwaves are emitted and are reflected in case of presence of any moving object. The sensors will detect a deviation in the frequencies of the waves which are returned due to the reflection from the object present in that area. Its working is same as the working of radar speed gun which is based on the Doppler Effect. Tomographic sensors: tomographic sensors form a mesh like network in the area they are installed. They surround that area with multiple nodes of set frequencies, typically 2.4 GHz. In case of occurrence of any object movement in that area, these frequencies get disrupted and the mesh network get interrupted and the sensors get activated. This type of sensors can be used to detect movements even in deep hidden areas as they do not need line of sight. They are effective in cluttered and rough environments and hence prove vital in many applications.

Passive movement sensors include PIR (Passive Infrared Sensor).

Passive Infrared Sensors (PIR): the PIR sensor gets activated whenever an object having heat signal or temperature or human being pass through the area covered by the passive infrared sensor. The infrared radiations which are released or emitted by the object are captured by the sensor which results in the generation of an electric signal in order to sense the movement and the sensor gets activated. This sensor is entirely different from temperature sensors.

Dual Technology Movement sensors: technological advancements in movement sensing have made it possible to develop dual technology movement sensors which are an amalgamation of various types of movement sensing technologies which decrease the false triggering of the movement sensor. By using both microwave and passive infrared sensors together, the efficiency of the new dual technology sensor can be improved dramatically as both the sensors need to get activated in order to activate the dual technology movement sensors. So in case the PIR sensor gives a false alarm and if the microwave sensor does not activate then the dual technology movement sensor will not activate and thereby avoids give false triggering.

There are various applications of these different types of sensors. The dual technology movement sensors are used in places requiring high security, in security systems of banks, used in outdoor movement detection in order to trigger movement alarms and used in border security systems. Passive Infrared Sensors (PIR) are used in outdoor and indoor movement sensing and other security applications where human and objects need to be counted in a specific area. Microwave sensors are used in investigation of the product flow in pipelines, monitoring of conveyor belt movements in various industries and also used as an indicator to confirm the presence of objects on the conveyor belts. Ultrasonic sensors are used in home alarm systems, used in security systems to protect safes and also detect the material type with the help of sound measurement. Tomographic sensors are used in security and automation in security intended places as well as homes and they are also used to guard high value assets in order to keep vigilance on hidden movements. The movement sensors are used in various industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, defence and aerospace.

Movement Sensors Market: Growth Propelling Factors

The need for security in places of high value, safeguarding assets and general human safety has prompted the manufacturers develop advanced movement sensing devices. The quick adoption of these sensors owing to their vital functioning has facilitated their market growth in the forecasted period. Moreover, the acceptance of movement sensors in various industries has also contributed in their growth. Also, the augmented use of smartphones, mobile devices and tablets, integration of gyroscopes in mobiles have propelled the growth of the movement sensors market. Other factors which indirectly contribute to the growth of the movement sensors market are the reduction in their size, making them convenient to use, less consumption of power and optimizing the same and the development in sensors owing to improvement in the technologies and introduction of MEMS (micro- electro mechanical systems) technologies in the movement sensors.

Movement Sensors Market: Regional Overview

The APAC region is expected to witness super growth in the coming years and can be a lucrative market for the movement sensors in the forecasted period owing to technological proficiency, cost efficient raw material and easy availability of labour. The North American market followed by Europe witnesses a steady growth rate and remain in this position in the forecasted period.

Movement Sensors Market: Key Companies

The key companies that manufacture the movement sensors are Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Kionix Inc, Murata Manufacturing, Honeywell International, Analog Devices, Microchip Technology Inc., Freescale Semiconductor ltd., MEMSIC Inc., and STMicroelectronics.

