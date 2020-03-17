Global Plastic Trays Market Will Target Emerging Markets Over 2018-2026

Plastic tray is a flat piece of plastic usually with high raised edges used for carrying things, especially food items. Different types of plastic materials are used to manufacture plastic trays such as polystyrene, PVC, polyethylene terephthalate, and polypropylene. Plastic trays are used across various industries such as food & beverages, retail, pharmaceuticals, electronics, industrial goods, and cosmetics.

Reusable plastic packaging is witnessing growing popularity across various industries. Improving supply chain performance, reducing the risk of damage and enhancing safety are some of the factors driving demand for reusable plastic packaging. The food industry is moving fast towards adopting reusable plastic trays.

The global Plastic Trays market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Trays volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Trays market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DS Smith

Winpak

Huhtamaki

Bemis

RPC Group

Sonoco Products

Pactiv

Genpak

Placon

Lacerta Group

VisiPak

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

PVC

Others

Segment by Application

Food Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Electronics

Industrial Goods

Horticulture

Others

