Global Silver Powders and Flakes Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Silver Powders and Flakes market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silver Powders and Flakes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Silver Powders and Flakes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Silver Powders and Flakes market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Silver powders and flakes are white powders with metal luster, and are face-centered cubic structure. They are excellent conductors of heat and electricity. Silver powders and flakes are inert for most acid, but could be quickly dissolved in dilute nitric acid and hot concentrated sulfuric acid.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 1.28% average growth rate. USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Silver Powders and Flakes market is valued at 2970 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Ames Goldsmith

DOWA Hightech

Metalor

DuPont

Johnson Matthey

Mitsui Kinzoku

Technic

Fukuda

Shoei Chemical

AG PRO Technology

MEPCO

Cermet

Yamamoto Precious Metal

TANAKA

Shin Nihon Kakin

Tokuriki Honten

Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding

CNMC Ningxia Orient Group

Ningbo Jingxin Electronic Material

Kunming Noble Metal Electronic Materials

Nonfemet

RightSilver

Changgui Metal Powder

Guangbo New Nanomaterials Stock

Yunnan Copper Science & Technology

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Silver Powders

Silver Flakes

By Application, the market can be split into

Photovoltaic

Electronics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Silver Powders and Flakes capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Silver Powders and Flakes manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silver Powders and Flakes are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

