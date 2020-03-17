Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Insights, Forecast to 2025″ to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report studies the global market size of Sports and Energy Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports and Energy Drinks in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sports and Energy Drinks market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis.

An energy drink is a type of drink containing stimulant drugs, usually including caffeine, which is marketed as providing mental and physical stimulation (marketed as “energy”, but distinct from food energy).

Energy drinks dominated the market during 2017, with a market share of 68%. The report predicts this segment to retain its leadership until the end of 2025.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sports and Energy Drinks include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sports and Energy Drinks include

Red Bull GmbH (CN)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (JP)

PepsiCo (US)

Monster Energy (US)

Rockstar (US)

Lucozade (JP)

Coco Cola (US)

Amway (US)

Arizona Beverages (US)

Living Essentials LLC (US)

Xyience Energy (US)

Abbott Nutrition Inc (US)

Market Size Split by Type

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Market Size Split by Application

Athletes

Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

