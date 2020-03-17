Global UV LED Printers Market Outsourcing strategy and trends in 2019: Focus on technology
UV LED Printers are UV Inkjet Printers. They use LED chips as illuminants. LED chip is an indispensable core component of UV Inkjet Printer’s light curing setup. Because LED chip is a cold light source, UV Inkjet Printer using LED chip fundamentally solves UV mercury inkjet compared with traditional mercury lamp.
This report presents the worldwide UV LED Printers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
EPSON
Canon
Durst
Fujifilm
EFI
MIMAKI
JHF
Roland
MUTOH
KINGT
Domino Digital Printing
Agfa Graphics
Techwin
HP
UV LED Printers Breakdown Data by Type
Small & Medium Format
Large Format
UV LED Printers Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial & Signage
Industrial
Others
UV LED Printers Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
UV LED Printers Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
