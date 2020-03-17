Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2025

A contract research organization (CRO) is a company that provides support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced on a contract basis.

The key reasons for the rapid growth include increasing investment in R&D programs, preference to outsourcing activities due to time and cost efficiency, and patent expiration. The contract research outsourcing collaborations offer cutting edge services and thus government organizations prefer assigning projects to the CROs.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IQVIA

Covance

Pharmaceutical Product Development

Medidata Solutions

Parexel

Charles River Laboratories

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Drug Discovery

Pre-Clinical

Clinical

Market segment by Application, split into

Project management/clinical supply management

Data management

Regulatory/medical affairs

Medical writing

Clinical monitoring

Quality management/assurance

Bio-statistics

Investigator payments

Laboratory patient

Site recruitment technology

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

