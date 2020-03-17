Hereditary Angioedema Market Set To Grow According To Forecasts Due To Increasing Prevalence Of Obesity

Global Hereditary Angioedema Market: Overview

Hereditary angioedema is a rare disease and is mostly mistaken for common allergic reactions and abdominal pain. This mainly on account of the lack of knowledge among both physicians and patients about the condition. About 40% of the affected patients are diagnosed correctly with hereditary angioedema in the U.S. and Europe. With progress in diagnostic field and different initiatives undertaken by patient bodies and industry players to spread awareness, the market for hereditary angioedema is projected to grow.

Another factor stoking growth in the market is the rise in hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. The frequency and severity of HAE attacks is found to be increased with triggers such as stress, anxiety, minor surgeries, hormone replacement therapies and ACE inhibitors used for treatment of hypertension. According to World Allergy Organization, an estimated 40 million people are receiving ACE inhibitor treatment annually.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hereditary-angioedema-market.html

Posing a hindrance to the market is the few approved specialty HAE drugs that are expensive. As a result patients mostly opt for conventional drugs, thus hampering the global hereditary angioedema market.

A report by Transparency Market Research finds that the global hereditary angioedema market will likely become worth US$3.81 bn by 2025 from US$ 1.73bn in 2016 by registering a strong 9.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

Rise of Innovative Products to Help C1 Esterase Inhibitor Segment Retain Market Leading Share

The global hereditary angioedema market can be classified on the basis of the class of drugs into C1 Esterase Inhibitor, Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitor, and others such as conventional and pipeline. The C1 esterase inhibitor can be further divided into drugs such as Cinryze, Berinert, and Ruconest. Among them, C1 esterase inhibitor, accounted for more than half the share in the market in 2016 and going forward too, the segment is slated to dominate the market on account of its use in prophylactic treatment and acute HAE attack treatment. The emergence of novel products will aid the segment to hold on to its leading share in the future. This is forecasted to clock a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=17135

Uptake of Specialty Drugs for Treatment Boosts North America Market

North America, Europe and the Rest of the World are the three key geographical segments in the global hereditary angioedema market. North America, of them, is the leading region which is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2025 to retain its dominance in the near future. Reasons for the region’s leading position is a highly developed healthcare infrastructure and strong support from public and private sector in terms of reimbursements. Besides, rise in awareness about hereditary angioedema among patients has led to improvements in diagnosis and adoption of specialty drugs for treatment. This is also predicted to boost the market.

Europe trails North America in terms of market share in the global hereditary angioedema market. The market in the region is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2017 and 2025. So far, slow approvals, dearth of awareness about the condition and delay in re-imbursement for treatment has acted as roadblock to the market in Europe. However, with about an estimated 2000 hereditary angioedema patients in Germany and the U.K., the market seems to have ample room for growth.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17135

Some of the important vendors in the global hereditary angioedema market are Pharming Group NV, Shire plc, CSL Limited, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., iBio Inc., and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com