High content Screening Market Rapid Growth By 2025 Made Available By Top Research Firm

High-content screening (HCS) or high-content analysis (HCA) (also known as cellomics), is a set of analytical techniques that is applied in genetic research and drug discovery processes in order to recognize elements such as peptides, small molecules, or genetic materials (such as RNAi) that have the potential to modify the phenotype of a cell in a certain manner.

High-content screening employs a set of analytical procedures such as multi-parameter image processing, automated microscopy, fluorescence imaging, and other visualization processes to get quantitative data from cell populations. The phenotypic alterations may comprise rise or decrease in the production of cellular produces such as proteins, or changes in the morphology of a cell. High-content screening can be employed to analyze whole cells or certain components of cells with simultaneous data collection of numerous factors.

The high-content screening market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the ability of HCS to study several parameters in a complex biological system simultaneously. High-content screening (HCS) is also expected to generate high demand due to its numerous applications in pre-clinical, clinical trial, and later stages of drug development.

High-content screening can also be used to calculate cellular toxicity, to recognize and validate new drug targets or new prime combinations, and to propose pathways or molecular targets of orphan compounds. The steep rise in demand for better and cost-effective methods of drug discovery and clinical trials and increased knowledge of pharmacogenetics and pharmacokinetics are factors inclining the clinicians toward high-content screening of certain medications.

Rapid increase in the prevalence of complex neurological diseases and genetic disorders has fueled the demand for high-end R&D activities. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the high-content screening market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing investment in research and development in cellular science of novel molecules by private and government bodies is expected to propel the HCS market in the near future. In addition, development of innovative tools for health care management is propelling the market further. However, low research and development (R&D) yields, high cost of infrastructure, stringent regulatory framework, and lack of trained resources are some of the restraints for the high-content screening market.

The high-content screening market can be segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region. The product segments include cell imaging systems, flow cytometers, microplates, software, and consumables. Increasing preference to technologically advanced services and innovative products is a factor expected to fuel the high-content screening market during the forecast period. Based on application, the market has been segmented into primary and secondary screening, target identification and validation, toxicity studies, and compound profiling. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, educational institutions, government organizations, and contract research organizations (CROs).

Geographically, the high-content screening market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the major share of the global high-content screening market during the forecast period, due to presence of superior research and health care facilities, strong regional economy, and greater focus on healthcare wellness by the government. This trend has also reflected in other countries.

The high-content screening market in Europe is expected to witness growth at a rapid pace in the next few years, due to high consciousness about wellbeing coupled with increasing expenditure on R&D activities in the region. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and India are also poised to be promising markets for high-content screening in the near future. Major factors responsible for the positive outlook for the Asia Pacific market are extensive development of health care infrastructure and growing emphasis on research and development in the health care sector.

Key players in the global high-content screening market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Olympus Corporation, Thorlabs Inc., Merck KGaA, Cell Signaling Technology, Genedata AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

