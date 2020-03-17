High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market : Used for the Automotive and Aviation applications | 2026

High performance ceramic coatings are thin layers of ceramics which are coated either on metals or ceramic substrates in order to provide better resistance against wear, corrosion and temperature. Surface modification using high performance ceramic coatings has achieved substantial improvement in the industrial environment for the past few years. Advancements made in the field of material science and technology and widening list of potential end users are anticipated to expand the high performance ceramic coatings market. Commonly employed materials for the high performance ceramic coatings include alumina, alumina-magnesia, chromia, silicon carbide, titania and zirconia. These coatings are generally applied on to exhaust headers, intake manifolds, carburetor components etc. High performance ceramic coatings are mainly applied in the automotive industry. They are applied on automotive engine components and improve the fuel efficiency. The key feature of high performance ceramic coating is that it can withstand high temperatures, upto 1500O C and thereby protecting the components from oxidation.

The commonly employed technologies for the application of high performance ceramic coatings include thermal spray technology, physical vapor deposition and chemical vapor deposition. In thermal spray coating technology, the coating material is propelled using a stream of gas or compressed air to deposit the material onto the substrate. In order to get attractive surface characteristics, physical vapor deposition technology is followed. Chemical vapor technology requires high operational temperatures compared to physical vapor deposition technology. The key end user areas of high performance ceramic coatings include automotive, aviation, chemical equipment and medical industries. In automotive, high performance ceramic coatings significantly influence horsepower ratings and thus, enhance the overall performance of the automobile. Rise in demand for high performance ceramic coatings for engine components in the automotive industry and Increase in demand for superior thermal protection for aircraft engine are the key market drivers of high performance ceramic coatings market.

The report estimates and forecasts the high performance ceramic coatings market on the global, regional and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the high performance ceramic coatings market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the high performance ceramic coatings market on the global, regional and country level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of high performance ceramic coatings.

Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.