Humidity Sensor Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Humidity Sensor Market Research Report, by Material Type (Thermo-Set Polymer, Thermoplastic Polymer, Bulk Thermoplastic, Bulk AlO3, and Lithium Chloride Film), by Measuring Unit (Relative, Absolute and Others), by Application – Forecast till 2023. Global Humidity Sensor Market is expected to reach approximately USD 1.88 billion by 2023 growing at a 15% CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2023

Humidity Sensor Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global humidity sensor market has been forecasted to scale valuation of USD 1.88 Bn towards the end of 2023. The assessment further suggests that the global market is set to mark a CAGR of 15% during the projection period 2017 to 2023. Humidity Sensors Market, also known as dew sensor or hygrometer, are used to detect moisture levels and trigger warnings when it surpasses a certain level. These sensors are excessively used in moisture sensitive industries such as food & beverage, biomedical, textile, etc. The towering demand from the end-user verticals is set to augment the humidity sensor market over the next couple of years.

Humidity sensors market have gained quick mileage owing to its advantage over conventional sensors concerning power consumption. Low power consumption is expected to boost the growth pattern of the humidity sensor market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the humidity sensor market is likely to benefit from the easy installation process of these sensors. It is projected to attract a larger customer base in the foreseeable future. However, price erosion due to intensified competition among market players remains an impediment to market growth.

Humidity Sensor Market Competitive Dashboard:

The key players operating in the global humidity sensor market profiled in this MRFR report are Infineon Technologies (Germany), BEI Sensors (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), PCE Instruments (U.S.), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Honeywell International (U.S.), Delphi Corporation (U.K.), Sensirion (Switzerland), Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems N.V (Belgium), GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Custom Sensors & Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Vectron International (Germany).

Humidity Sensor Market Segmentation:

By material type, the global humidity sensor market has been segmented into thermo-set polymer, thermoplastic polymer, bulk thermoplastic, bulk ALO3, and lithium chloride film.

The measuring type, the humidity sensor market has been segmented into relative humidity sensor, absolute humidity sensor, and others. The relative humidity sensor segment is further sub-segmented into capacitive humidity sensors, electrical conductivity (or resistive) humidity sensors, and thermal conductivity humidity sensors. The absolute humidity sensor segment has been sub-segmented into solid moisture and mirror-based sensor. The others segment has been sub-segmented into humidity sensors include optical hygrometer, oscillating hygrometer, and gravimetric hygrometer.

By application, the global humidity sensor market has been segmented into agriculture, food processing industry, mining, cement, printing & textile, pharmaceuticals, and others

Humidity Sensor Market Regional Analysis:

The global humidity sensor market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the assessment period which can be ascribed to the developments in the infrastructure of the industrial sector. India, Japan, and China are the important country-level humidity sensor markets in the region. North America and Europe are crucial revenue pockets anticipated to strike significant growth rates across the review period. The presence of advanced industrial infrastructure in conjunction with rising demand for energy efficient sensors is poised to propel the expansion of the humidity sensor markets in these regions.

Industry News:

In April 2019, Sensirion, a pioneer in development and supply of environmental and flow sensor solutions, has announced the launch of its latest multi-gas, humidity and temperature module, SVM30, that facilitates sensor integration.

In March 2019, Tek Troniks, a UK based leader in wireless monitoring systems for temperature & humidity, has optimized its D3 monitoring and alarm system for monitoring humidity, temperature, etc. It has been introduced as a replacement of the DATAcentre and DataAngel.

In August 2018, Texas Instruments Inc., an American technology company, has introduced a digital sensor for humidity and temperature, HDC2080, that leverages integrated heating element for dissipating moisture and condensation.

