Hyperbilirubinaemia Drugs Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2017-2025

Hyperbilirubinaemia is a condition in which a certain percentage of bilirubin increases in the blood. Bilirubin is a yellow compound that occurs in the normal catabolic pathway that leads to breakage of heme (iron) in vertebrates. There are two types of blood cells – red blood cells and white blood cells. When red blood cells break down, bilirubin is formed. Hyperbilirubinaemia is also called jaundice. Jaundice is derived from Jaune, which is a French word that means ‘yellow.’ Hyperbilirubinaemia first appears when a baby is born or at any time after birth. Hyperbilirubinaemia affects both babies and adults. The treatment for jaundice depends on the underlying causes. Complications faced by a newborn during jaundice include high pitched crying, fever, vomiting, and backward arching of the neck and head. Liver failure, kidney failure, anemia, bleeding, and chronic hepatitis are some complications of jaundice manifested in adults.

On the basis of diagnosis, hyperbilirubinaemia is segmented into two parts – neonatal jaundice and adult jaundice. Neonatal jaundice is diagnosed with the help of phototherapy, intravenous immune globin, and exchange transfusion. For adults, hyperbilirubinaemia can be diagnosed with drugs like albumin human 25% intravenous, Plasbumin 25% intravenous, Albuminar 25% intravenous, Flexbumin 25% intravenous, Albutein 5% intravenous, etc. Hyperbilirubinaemia is however more prevalent in infants and therefore precautionary measures are adopted by both parents and physicians to diagnose and treat the disease carefully. Governments and public health agencies are arranging seminars, continuous medical education (CME), and training mothers to look out for neonatal jaundice. Increasing number of infant deaths, congenital infection, food habits, and lifestyle are some factors that drag the hyperbilirubinaemia drugs market. The improper establishment of protocol for nursing assessment of jaundice, including testing of TcB and TSB without physician involvement, and inaccurate test result of hyperbilirubinaemia in blood are some factors that hinder the market growth. Development of new vaccines and oral drugs are the need of the hour in under developing countries in order to expand the market.

Geographically, the hyperbilirubinaemia drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the predominant market due to well-established health care infrastructure, demand for premium priced drugs, and swift marketing approvals of the drugs. In North America, launch of various drugs with newer targets and increasing penetration of already marketed drugs in various geographical regions could drive the market. Aging population is a major concern in Europe as the geriatric population is more prone to hyperbilirubinaemia. The European Commission (Eurostat) has estimated that the geriatric population in Europe would reach 525 million by 2035. Thus, rise in geriatric population indicate the forecast of a big market size. Multinational companies are making significant investments in emerging economies in Asia to penetrate untapped markets. Growing population and unhinged food intake are major factors that drive the market in India for hyperbilirubinaemia drugs. Rest of the World includes the Middle East & Africa. Changes in medical practice, presence of strong product pipeline, and increasing uptake of targeted therapies are likely to drive the hyperbilirubinaemia drugs market in the region.

Some of the key companies that manufacture hyperbilirubinaemia drugs are Novo Nordisk, Human Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Grifols, etc.

