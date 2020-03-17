Industrial Protective Fabrics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2027

Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market: Overview

Belting, filtering, automotive, processing applications, and printing industries make extensive use of industrial fabrics. Industrial fabrics come with a large number of uses, such as protecting, cleaning, filtering, and wicking. Manufacturing of industrial fabrics involve both natural and synthetic materials. Teflon, Kevlar, polyester, aramid fibers, nylon, graphite, and fiberglass yarns are used to make industrial fabrics.

Industrialization is increasing at a phenomenal scale and as it spreads even to the lesser developed parts of the world, the need for industrial protective increases. Industrial protective fabrics are resistant to cuts, chemicals and hazardous aerosol, and are heat & flame proof. Such properties are used for the manufacturing of industrial protective clothing thereby positively impacting the market size of industrial protective fabrics.

In an upcoming report, titled global industrial protective fabrics market, Transparency Market Research aims to elaborate on every detail that is pertinent for businesses to thrive in the years to come. It extensively covers the key developments, challenges, trends, opportunities, competitive landscape, and geographical analysis.

Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market: Notable Developments

There have been quite a few developments in the global industrial protective fabrics market.

Several market players have entered into partnerships, new product launches, acquisitions, and mergers so as to cater to the rising demand for these protective fabrics.

Milliken & Company, a leading market player with more than a century of protective textile experience, has acquired Andover Healthcare which is a leading producer of cohesive bandages and compression systems.

In the year 2016, HexArmor Company introduced a new series of gloves, which offered better gripping options and better resistance with high pressure and temperature.

Garments made with Nomex fibers were launched by DuPont Company in 2018. The garments came with improved performance for fire protection workers and, and are being considered as personal protective equipment (PPE).

Some of the noted players that are operating in the Global industrial protective fabrics market are Teijin Limited, Milliken & company, TenCate Protective Fabrics, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, and Dow Dupont.

Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market: Key Trends

Global Industrial protective fabrics market has been characterized with the below-mentioned market trends:

Rapid Industrialization Worldwide

Manufacturing activities have increased manifold owing to growing industrialization all over the world. This has, in turn, boosted the demand for industrial protective fabric. Industrial protective fabric comes with qualities such as resistance to heat, cut, hazardous and chemical aerosols.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) together with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have brought in stringent safety regulations so as to secure protective apparel utilization. Such regulations boosted industry growth.

Rising Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

Polyester, polycotton, and cotton comprise protective fabrics and they are widely used for the manufacturing of clean room apparels. These fabrics are not only comfortable but also have air permeability and antistatic properties. With the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, the global market for industrial protective fabrics is set to grow.

Increased Demand from Several End-use Industries

Military clothing also makes use of industrial protective fabric owing to its moisture transferring and tough properties. Increased research and development activities to make bullet proof suits for the U.S. army will further increase the demand for industrial protective fabrics.

Industrial protective fabric is also used in the manufacturing of spacesuits as it is highly resistant to flames. Growing awareness about health and safety in various industries such as chemical, construction, oil & gas have further bolstered the market demand for industrial protective fabrics.

Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market: Geographical Analysis

The global industrial protective fabrics market is led by the region of Asia Pacific. India, China, Japan, South Korea are the leading markets for industrial protective fabrics. Impact resistant properties of industrial protective fabrics make them useful for the workers of the automotive industry. With the phenomenal growth of the automotive sector in this region, it is expected that the global industrial protective fabrics market will witness substantial growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is followed by Europe. In Europe the market will be led by Germany, Italy, France, and the UK. The industrial protective fabrics market in Brazil might experience significant gains in the next few years. The products including aramid, cotton, and polyester fabrics are used for manufacturing protective clothing for oil & gas industry workers owing to its flame proof and durable nature. Rising number of probable gas reserves in the region will propel production activities hence, increasing protective clothing requirement for employees.