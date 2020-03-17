Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Services Market: Primary Investment, value, price, market share and growth rate

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Services Market: Introduction

Growing industrial packaging market due to a rise in international trade and requirement for cost effective bulk packaging has fuelled the global demand for intermediate bulk containers rental services market. Rental IBCs services serve a great purpose of conserving capital, also facilitating the use of IBCs by small scale end users. Rental services market is also expected to generate huge lump sums of revenue for the manufacturers. The financial and production benefits gained from renting IBCs include tax and capital savings along with improved inventory management. Renting provides the ability to get the IBC when needed, into production by the end user.

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Services Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental services is characterized by product offering that provide cost and functional benefits in terms of business objectives. Low levels of down payment requirements and small instalment allows end users to manage and control working capital requirements expended on intermediate bulk containers (IBCs). Cost effective capital management and elimination of non-working assets allows companies to control operational costs and stay competitive in the market.

The global market for intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental services is characterized by existence of extensive market segments for end use. Food and beverages, agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, petroleum and lubricants, paints, inks and dyes, pharmaceuticals and building and construction and building are prominent end use segments for the global market for intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental service.

The global market for intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental services is characterized by supply of IBCs made of plastic and metal. Plastic intermediate bulk containers (IBC) are highly preferred over other material type due to convenience and flexibility in manufacturing.

Industrial chemicals segment accounts for a major chunk in the global IBC market, wherein the IBCs are used for the transportation of hazardous chemicals to minimize snapping chances. Petroleum and lubricants segment is the second largest end user utilizing IBCs for the bulk transportation of petroleum and constituents for cross border trade activities. Food & Beverages segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2027.

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Services Market: Regional Outlook

The intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental services market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Global Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in the intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental services market include TPS Rental Systems Ltd, CCR a member of Hoyer Group, American Machining, Inc., Arlington Packaging and CHEP.

