Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 5.7% in Terms of Revenue Over 2018-2026

Inulin and fructooligosaccharide are prebiotic food ingredients that stimulate the metabolism and growth of health-stimulating bacteria in the human gut, thus improving an organism’s intestinal balance. Prebiotic fibers can be derived from garlic, chicory, Jerusalem artichokes, and onions, amongst other things. Medically, inulin helps in testing kidney function, and it also acts as a dietary fiber. Inulin has various health benefits, and it is used by food manufacturers to enhance the nutritional value of manufactured food products. On the other hand, fructooligosaccharide helps in reducing blood sugar in the body, as it seems to stimulate insulin secretion in the pancreas. Moreover, fructooligosaccharide also helps reduce digestive issues such as diarrhea or constipation.

The food and beverage sector is anticipated to play a crucial role in the growth of the inulin and fructooligosaccharide market in the coming decade, as manufacturers are focusing on producing low-calorie sweeteners with the help of inulin and fructooligosaccharide, while ensuring taste, texture, and shelf-life stability of the final products. On a regional level, companies are focusing on enhancing technology for product life enhancement for inulin and fructooligosaccharide in applications such as animal nutrition, beverages, and dairy products. Moreover, in order to offer price benefits to companies, a few regional and local players have started offering inulin and fructooligosaccharide at comparatively lower prices, primarily in countries such as China and India. In addition, the growing demand for functional beverage and food products in these countries is expected to increase the options for various new entrants in the inulin and fructooligosaccharide market in the near future.

Diabetes is one of the major issues being addressed, globally. The disadvantages of consuming artificial sweeteners are that, they have high fructose content, which leads to obesity. The demand for sugar substitutes is significantly high, considering the after-effects of artificial sweeteners and conventional sugar. Inulin and fructooligosaccharide are one such alternative to traditional sweeteners. Inulin and fructooligosaccharide are organic sweeteners that are foreseen as the best sugar substitutes. Inulin and fructooligosaccharide are usually mixed with other sweeteners, and reduce the calories present in sweeteners. Due to various health benefits, inulin and fructooligosaccharide are being widely used as sugar substitutes by diabetic people.

For instance, in August 2014, in a study done by Chemical and Engineering News in New York, U.S., inulin showed results by increasing the insulin secretion in diabetic people. Therefore, it can be used by diabetics as a sugar substitute. Inulin can be consumed along with other natural sweeteners for sweetness purposes.

In 2014, a study done by Medical News Today suggested that, agave inulin is a healthful alternative for table sugar, as it has a low-glycemic index that can lower blood glucose levels, and eventually make the body less prone to diabetes.

Inulin and fructooligosaccharide are prebiotic ingredients that act as a food source for bacteria living in the human gut. These bacteria maintain the overall health of human beings by acting as a catalyst in the digestion of food. Prebiotic ingredients occur in various forms such as fructooligosaccharide (FOS), mannan-oligosaccharides (MOSs), xylooligosaccharides (XOSs), human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), galactooligosaccharides (GOSs), and others. These ingredients are now being highly incorporated by manufacturers into food and beverage products that are consumed by humans on a daily basis. Probiotics, on the other hand, are the good bacteria that are directly introduced into the lower digestive tract for the stimulation of digestion. But the incorporation of probiotics is a complicated process, as these bacteria are supposed to be kept alive until they reach the human gut. Whereas, prebiotics do not have any live bacteria and are based on food ingredients, which can be easily introduced into various food and beverage products for consumption without any special storage requirements, due to which, the demand for inulin and fructooligosaccharide is increasing significantly, and is expected to bolster market growth over the forecast period.

Consumer preference for inulin and fructooligosaccharide based products is expected to significantly increase over the forecast period. Manufacturers of inulin and fructooligosaccharide products are focusing on product development and optimization of products according to consumer demand. The major cause for heart diseases and diabetes is the high-glycemic index in food products. High-glycemic index content foods are white bread, rice, potatoes, pumpkins, rice cakes, popcorn rice pasta, rice macaroni, and cheese. The consumption of these high-glycemic index foods increase the chances of heart diseases and diabetes. Hence, companies are preparing food and beverage products with inulin and fructooligosaccharide, as both these ingredients have a low-glycemic index and also help in controlling diseases such as diabetes. Moreover, owing to significant profit margins, manufacturers in Asia Pacific are increasingly entering the inulin and fructooligosaccharide market. Many regional companies are expected to launch inulin and fructooligosaccharide based dietary supplements in the next four to five years. Additionally, companies are also expected to advertise and market their inulin and fructooligosaccharide products with clean labels to attract and increase the number of consumers. The entry of new players is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the inulin and fructooligosaccharide market over the forecast period.