Iron-based Coagulant Market – Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report up to 2027

Iron-based coagulant Market: Enhanced Coagulation-Flocculation Performance Properties

Coagulation is a preliminary water treatment process, wherein coagulants are added to water to clump the small, destabilized particles together into larger aggregates so that they can be separated from the water.

Commonly used coagulants are iron and aluminum salts. Salts of other metals such as zirconium and titanium are also very effective.

Iron-based coagulants are commonly used in purification of wastewater and sludge conditioning and dewatering at municipal wastewater treatment stations, leather industries, paper & pulp industry, and food processing plants. Ferric chloride and ferric sulfate are the commonly used iron salts to treat water.

Large numbers of iron coagulants are available in the market. These include ferric chloride (FeCl3), ferrous chloride (FeCl2), ferric sulfate (Fe2 (SO4)3), and ferrous sulfate (FeSO4).

Ferric chloride is combined with hydrogen peroxide to form Fenton’s Reagent, which is widely used to oxidize organic contaminants in water. Ferric chloride-based coagulants are ideal for removing metals such as copper, nickel, zinc, and phosphorous from water. It reacts with phosphates to form insoluble iron salts, causing it to precipitate out of solution.

Ferric chloride-based coagulants can be tailored to specific requirements and can reduce the number of water treatment chemicals that need to be added during water treatment processes.

Ferric sulfate-based coagulants are less corrosive than ferric chloride-based coagulants. They are effective in treatment of oily water, getting rid of turbidity, and removal of metals. Ferric sulfate-based coagulants are also effective in sludge dewatering.

Key drivers of Iron-based coagulant market

Implementation of stringent government regulations on the treatment of wastewater before its discharge into water bodies is expected to drive the demand for Iron-based coagulants.

Rise in government efforts to provide fresh and safe drinking water to global population is also anticipated to boost the demand for Iron-based coagulants in the wastewater industry

Decline in fresh water resources and regulation on waste water treatment to offer attractive opportunities

Decline in fresh water resources due to the misuse of water has increased water deficit across the globe.

Governments around the world are imposing regulations on the treatment of wastewater and increasing its reusability. Rise in trend of water treatment and water reuse is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the iron-based coagulants market.

Iron-based coagulants help remove odor, phosphates, and biological oxygen demand (BOD) from waste water treatment plants. This further helps in reducing power consumption in aeration tanks. These factors are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities to players operating in the Iron-based coagulant market.

Stiff Competition from Aluminium Sulfate, Aluminium Chloride, and Polyaluminium Chloride likely to restrain market

Iron-based coagulants such as ferric chloride are highly corrosive. Water treatment equipment may stain upon contact with these coagulants. This can generate large amount of sludge during chemical precipitation. This is projected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Iron-based coagulants face stiff competition from other inorganic coagulants such as aluminium sulfate, aluminium chloride, and polyaluminum chloride, which possess similar characteristics as Iron-based coagulants. This may hamper the market during the forecast period. However, these coagulants are costlier than Iron-based coagulants. This is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific expected to hold leading share in the global Iron-based coagulant market

In terms of region, the global iron-based coagulant market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms on consumption, Asia Pacific is expected to be the major region of the global Iron-based coagulant market during the forecast period. Increase in number of paper & pulp, food processing, chemical, and leather companies, which are significantly dependent on chemically treated water, is estimated to augment the Iron-based coagulant market in the region.

China is the leading producer and exporter of Iron-based coagulants in Asia Pacific. Increase in population and rise in industrialization in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam are indirect factors propelling the Iron-based coagulant market in Asia Pacific.

The Iron-based coagulant market in North America and Europe is developed and is projected to expand at a modest pace during the forecast period.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are developing economies that are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers in the near future. Lack of fresh water supply and availability of advanced wastewater treatment process are compelling manufacturers to invest and expand their production capacities of Iron-based coagulants in these regions.

Key players in Iron-based Coagulant market:

New product launches and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by top players operating in the market.

