Key Facts About the Global Barbados Cherries Market: Read More Below | Diva Agro LTD, Coral Beach Farms Ltd, SAS SICA SICODIS

Barbados cherries – Malpighia punicifolia (Acerola) are small-sized fruits of Caribbean origin, it contains up to 65 times more vitamin C (ascorbic acid) than orange. It is been used in the Amazon as medicinal plant for hundreds of years. Sometimes a single Barbados cherry contains 1000 to 2000 mg of vitamin C, the minimum daily recommended vitamin C requirements. Vitamin A is another important nutrient found in the Barbados Cherries. Vitamin A is involved in immune function, vision and reproduction. It also plays an important role in the maintenance of the kidneys, aids in weight loss, manages diabetes, prevent cancer, delays sign of ageing, boost the immune system, promotes heart health, promotes good digestion, promotes eye health, improve skin condition and many more. Ripe cherries must be carefully handled to avoid bruising and should be used as soon as possible or frozen for future use. Ripe Barbados cherries bruise easily and are highly perishable. The stem and bark of Barbados cherries contain high amount of tannin and has been utilized in leather industry.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Barbados cherries has been used extensively in food, bakery, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals etc. which is expected to fuel the growth of Barbados cherries market.

Barbados cherries market can be segmented on the basis of nature, by form, end-use applications and region.

On the basis of nature, Barbados cherries market can be segmented into conventional and organic. Organic segment is expected to expand with significant CAGR as demand for organic products is increasing among consumers.

Barbados cherries market can be further segmented on the basis of form into raw cherries, powder cherries, liquid cherries and jams. Demand of powder cherries is expected to increase due to extensively used in bakery and confectionery industry.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Barbados cherries market can be further segmented on the basis of end-use application into pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics and others. Food is further sub-segmented into bakery and confectionery, jams, desserts and ice-creams, syrups etc.

On the basis of region, Barbados cherries market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Owing to developed taste for cherries among individuals across the globe, Barbados cherries market is expected to grow in terms of revenue across the globe. Barbados cherries have wide range of benefits, which is expected to fuel growth of the market. Individuals are getting health conscious and inclined to consume natural food products, which will expand the Barbados cherries market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for Barbados cherries in food, bakery, confectionery etc. is also expected to expand the Barbados cherries market.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Weak distribution channel in some of the untapped markets is expected to hamper the sales of Barbados cherries, which could be considered as a restraint for Barbados cherries market. Cherries is trending across the globe as people are inclined towards the taste of cherries and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Depending on the geographic regions, global Barbados cherries market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.