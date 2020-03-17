Large Area Display Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players upto 2025

Large area display consist of all those displays panels whose size is 9 inch or greater than 9 inch and provides enhanced picture quality. Large area displays that were traditionally used in the field of sports arena, currently finds its application across various end user segments. Rapid technological advancements are taking place every day for commercialize large area displays in order to meet the immediate requirement across various applications segments including consumer electronics, digital signage and automotive among others. The global large area display market is anticipated to witness a robust growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 owing to its increasing utilization across various rapidly growing consumer electronics applications.

For the purpose of providing a comprehensive analysis of the market, the global large area display market has been segmented on the basis of technology and application. Depending on various technology of large area display available in the market, the large area display market has been classified into LCD (Liquid Crystal Display), OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) and AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED). In addition, information related to the demand of large area displays across various application segments including television, notebook, monitor, tablets and digital signage among others is also highlighted in this report. Moreover, current market situation along with future expected demand trend of large area displays in respect of application and technology across different regions including, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is also provided in this report.

Formation of UHD Alliance in 2015 is one of the most important factors anticipated to boost the demand of large television sets in the coming years in order to deliver the supreme home entertainment experience to the consumers by giving 4K higher resolution, immersive 3D audio, high dynamic range and wider color gamut. This in turn, is expected to trigger the demand of large area displays at an extensive rate in the coming years. In addition, increasing inclination of the consumers across various residential and commercial sectors towards 2 in one convertible computers for higher flexibility and reduces operating cost, is also predicted to accelerate the demand of large display screen in laptops and desktops. Consequently, the demand for large area displays is also expected to witness a promising growth from the computer manufacturers during the forecast period.

Among the different technology of large area displays available in the market, the OLED based large area displays held the largest market share in 2016 and is anticipated to experience a promising growth in the coming years also. OLED based large area displays are lighter, flexible and have better colour resolution. Thus, curved OLED televisions and other appliances that uses this features offer an enhanced viewing angle to the users. These attributes in turn is expected to drive the market of OLED based large area displays during the forecast period.

Om the other hand, among the various applications, the large area display market is dominated by the television segment in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominating position in the coming years. Moreover, the large display monitor segment is also predicted to drive the demand of large area displays at a promising rate during the forecast period. Most of the monitors uses LCD technology due to less power consumption features. However, advancement in technology coupled with rising demand for high definition and ultra-high delimitation content is like to augment the demand of OLED based monitors in the near future.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region accounted the largest market share in the global large area display market in 2016 and is also expected to grow at the highest pace in the coming years.

Presence of large number of display manufacturers in this region coupled with well-established supply chain for various large area display devices along with increasing demand from various commercial and residential sector is the primary region behind this region’s high market share and promising growth.

Some of the prominent large area display manufacturers across the globe includes LG Display (South Korea), Samsung Display (Korea), Innolux (Taiwan) and AU Optronics (Taiwan) among others.