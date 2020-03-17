Latex Medical Disposables Market is Projected to Report a CAGR of 4.9% Between 2016 and 2024

Latex Medical Disposables Market: Scope and Methodology

This report on the global latex medical disposables market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global latex medical disposables market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global latex medical disposables market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of services and product features. Additionally, market related factors such as increasing preference for technologically advanced services, product innovation, and growing number of acute and chronic diseases in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Latex Medical Disposables Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the global latex medical disposables market has been segmented into latex gloves, latex foley catheters, latex probe covers, urine bags and others. Based on end users, the market has been segmented into hospitals (public & private), ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

Geographically, the global latex medical disposables market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico.

Latex Medical Disposables Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the latex medical disposables market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key players profiled in this market report include B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic plc. (Covidien), C.R. Bard, Ansell, Hartalega Holdings Bhd., Top Glove Corporation, Supermax Corporation Berhad, and Dynarex Corporation.

The global latex medical disposables market has been segmented as follows:

Global Latex Medical Disposables Market, by Product Type