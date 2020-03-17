Lining Material Market – Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations in 2019 and Coming Future

Lining material is material inserted in the inner layer of various products such as hats, luggage, clothing, handbags, and so on. The purpose of lining material is to provide a smooth and clean finish, to prevent stretching, and to extend the life of the product. Lining attached to the inner part of garments helps to maintain its shape. Interlining is added to garments for insulation so as to keep warm. Underlining gives the body more denseness. These materials are used to improve durability, structure, and add luxury to the product. Acetate, polyester, rayon, silk, and viscose are some of the popular fibers preferred by manufacturers for lining materials. The lining material market has shown speedy growth in the past years and the trend is expected to continue in the near future. The major factor expected to drive the global lining material market during the forecast period is rapidly developing economies with a huge number of wealthy shoppers entering the market. Additionally, rise in disposable income, changes in lifestyle, increase in urbanization and commercialization, and fashion upgrade are expected to drive the global lining material market during the forecast period.

The global lining material market can be segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the lining material market is segmented as stretch lining, taffeta lining, satin lining, twill lining, and others. Demand for satin lining and twill lining materials is expected to hold large market share during the forecast period. Based on application, the market can be categorized into textiles, sewing, knitting, crocheting and others. The lining materials market is expected to have huge opportunity in the knitting/crocheting application apart from textiles application. Consumers are increasingly preferring designer clothes as a style statement. This is expected to boost the lining material market during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. The offline segment is further segmented into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialty stores, multi brand stores, and others. The online distribution channel is expected to show rapid growth rate in the coming years due to technological advancements and access to vast number of consumers. All these factors are expected to drive the global lining material market during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the global lining material market is classified into Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa), Europe (U.K, France, and Germany), North America (U.S and Canada), and South America (Brazil). The global textile industry has undergone several transformations over the years. The Asia Pacific region dominated this market followed by Europe and the United States. China and India are currently showing rapid growth in this industry. This is expected to create huge opportunities for the Asia Pacific market to retain its dominance during the forecast period. South America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to have slower growth rate as compared to other regions during the forecast period.

Manufacturers consistently innovate and develop new production techniques to stay in sync with modern technologies and retain their share in the market. The global lining material market is always changing, attempting to adapt to customer trends, and new technology. Major players operating in this market are Yueda Interlining, Freudenberg, Kufner, Veratex, Edmund Bell, Block Bindings, Evans Textile, NH Textil Group, Edmund Bell, Helsa, Ruby, Permess, Sankei, Wendler, Kufner, QST, and Surya Textiles. The degree of competition between market players in the lining material market is very high. To dominate the market, the players are focused on developing efficient manufacturing processes. This strategy is estimated to equip them to be competitive during the forecast period.