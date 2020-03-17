Meat Snacks Market; In-Depth Analysis and Forecast on Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors

Meat snacks are food products made from animal meat by blending it with other ingredients to attain specific taste and nutrition. The process involves marinating meat in a curing solution and drying it. This process provides a unique flavor and longer shelf life to meat snacks. Changing consumer taste and preferences and inclination toward consumption of convenience food & beverages have increased demand for meat snacks over the years. Meat snacks are considered to be healthy food having significant vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional value. Manufacturers are focused on developing new products to satisfy the changing consumer tastes and preferences. The global meat snacks market has witnessed rapid changes due to factors such as rise in purchasing power, improvement in the living standard of the population, and rapid urbanization. Demand for meat products is expected to increase during the forecast period due to rise in awareness regarding health among the consumers.

The global meat snacks market has been segmented based on meat type, product type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of animal type, the global meat snacks market has been segmented into chicken, pork, beef, lamb, turkey, seafood, and other. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into jerky, sticks, steak, pickled sausages, nuggets, tortilla, chews, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. Online distribution channel of the global meat snacks market is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to convenience and wide range of options. Offline distribution channel includes convenience stores, grocery stores hypermarkets, supermarkets, restaurants, and fast food corners. Meat snacks dominated the global snacks market owing to several strategies, such as product innovation adopted by manufacturers.

The global meat snacks market is primarily driven by factors such as changing lifestyle, rise in working women population, and inclination toward convenience food. Additionally, popularity of convenience food and beverages are resulting in higher demand for meat snacks. Introduction of different product forms, such as handmade sausage crisps, is expected to have a positive impact on market demand. However, consumer awareness regarding adverse health effects such as obesity by consumption of meat, religious, social and preference for vegetarian and vegan foods are some factors restraining the global meat snacks market. Strict government rules and regulations related to the use of certain meat product is also expected to hinder the market. However, product innovation by key players, such as introduction of low fat, high in protein, and gluten free products can result to boost the global meat snacks market during the forecast period.

Major key player operating in the global market are ConAgra Food, Zorabian Chicken, Frito Lay, Vista Foods, Venkys, Meatsnacks group, King Elite Snacks, Jack Links, Hormel Foods, Mafood USA, Tyson Food, Vista Food, Winterbotham Darby, Nestle USA and Kepak Group.