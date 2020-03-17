Medical Cameras and Microscopes Market to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 4.0% from 2015 to 2023

Microscopes are widely used in surgical and pathological applications. With the increase in the geriatric population across the globe and prevalence of diseases among them there is an increase in the medical procedures performed. The market for pathological microscopes is driven by increasing demand from diagnostic labs and physician offices with increasing workload. Moreover, the increasing incidence of cancer propels the market. With the increase in the number of ENT surgeries, Neurosurgeries and ophthalmology surgeries across the globe there is boost in the demand for surgical microscopes and microscope cameras as well. Apart from the demographic shifts, the technological advancements also propel the market for medical cameras and microscopes.

The global medical cameras and microscopes market estimates are based on the microscopes and medical cameras market by product type. The microscopes market is further segmented as surgical and pathology microscopes. Surgical microscopes market is sub-segmented by applications as ophthalmology, ENT, neurosurgery and others. The pathology microscopes market is sub-segmented by end-users as hospital laboratories, diagnostic laboratories and physician offices. The medical cameras market is sub-segmented by type as, endoscopy, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, surgical microscope and pathology microscope. The microscopes accounted for highest market share of around 51%, of which surgical microscopes market was at the forefront with 90% market share. Geographically, the market has been studied and estimated for five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates major market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the industry. The market overview section includes market attractiveness analysis by geography to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical cameras and microscopes market. The market overview section of the report also includes the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the competitive landscape.

Market share analysis is also provided in the market overview section of the report for 2014 in terms of value (%). The report also provides important recommendations for market players and new entrants. These recommendations would enable existing market players to expand their market share and help new companies establish their presence in the medical cameras and microscopes market across the globe. The report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information about major players in the market such as financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the major players in this market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Haag-Streit USA (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), JOEL Ltd. (Japan), SPOT Imaging Solutions (U.S.), Allied Vision GmbH (Germany), and Topcon Corporation (Japan).

