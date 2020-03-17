Medium and High Power Motors Market Positive Outlook of Manufacturing Industries to Drive Market at 7.3% CAGR during 2013-2019

Medium and high power electric motors are accounted for 10% of the total electric motors volume share and responsible for more than 90% of the electricity consumption. These motors are used in fans, pumps, valve, compressors, mechanical handling, machine tools, machine engineering, process plants and several other systems. The global medium and high power electric motors market is expected to see a significant growth through the forecast period 2013 – 2019. Rising electricity prices and stringent electricity consumption regulations are influencing industrial and other users to opt for energy efficient electric motors and machineries to reduce their operating costs. In addition, the demand for medium and high power electric motors is highly dependent on the growth in industrial production and expansion. Medium and high power manufacturers have to focus on energy efficiency, reliability and durability of motors as these are major factors which influence buyers purchase decision. However, producing energy efficient motors at lower cost with rising copper and other materials prices is the major challenge for manufacturers.

AC motors is the largest and fastest growing segment compared to DC motors. This growth is primarily attributed to rising demand for three phase AC motors from industrial users. In addition, the cost these motors are falling continuously with declining inverters prices which is also influencing the use of AC three phase motors. In DC motors, brushless motors are replacing induction motors and brushed DC due their higher efficiency. DC brushless motors are expensive than DC brushed motors. However, lower operating cost due to absence of brushes and higher efficiency of these motors observed to be justifying factor for their higher initial cost.

Medium and high power machineries are used in wide range of applications include motor vehicles, HVAC equipment, industrial machinery, home appliances, aerospace and other transportation equipment, and commercial and other service industries. Industrial machinery segment is further divided into petrochemical, oil and gas industry, food and beverage, medical equipment, pulp and paper, mining and construction equipment, others (elevators, escalators and machine tools). In 2012, the industrial machinery segment was the largest application segment for medium and high power motor providers and expected to maintain its dominating position through the forecast period 2013 -2019. Stringent energy consumption regulations in industrial sector and rising importance to reduce operating cost is expected to spur the demand for energy efficient electric motors from industrial machinery segment. Significant growth is also expected to from motors vehicle manufacturers and HVAC equipment industry with their growing output and improving financial conditions through the estimated period.

Asia-Pacific represents the largest as well as the fastest growing regional market in the global medium and high power electric motors market. The market growth is primarily attributed to positive economic outlook and growing manufacturing industries in China, India, South Korea, Indonesia and several other countries in the region. Large growth is expected in medium and high power replacement market particularly in North America and Europe due to stringent energy consumption regulations and government incentive programs for early replacement of less efficient industrial motors.

The global medium and high power electric motors comprises of large number of multinational players. The market is highly fragmented and dominated established players such as Danaher, Asmo Co Ltd, Regal Beloit, AMTEK and Baldor Electric Company among others.