The report “Metalized Barrier Film Packaging Market Growth Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario Up To 2027”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

All forms of flexible packaging has a drawback of permeability wherein at some level they allow oxygen or gasses to penetrate through the packaging. To overcome this drawback, packaging manufacturers innovated high barrier coatings to prevent the external environment from influencing the internal atmosphere of packaging. These high barrier coatings are commonly made of metal or combination of metal and plastic to achieve barrier properties for specific or general factors such as moisture, gasses, UV rays, heat, etc. The combination of coating is applied to various form of packaging such as pouches, bags, films, over wraps, liners, etc. Metalized barrier film provide technological advantages to the flexible packaging market as compared to rigid packaging market by making it efficient for insulating the products at lesser cost.

Metalized Barrier Film Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

Metalized barrier film packaging market is sustained by the flexible packaging market. Flexible packaging market is estimated to be about US$ 238 Bn and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The ability of the metalized barrier film from not letting the light, moisture to penetrate the packaging is driving the metalized barrier film packaging market. The use of metalized barrier film offers chemical manufacturers the ability to reduce the carbon emission as the material required by the films is lesser than the rigid packaging. Products which may get spoiled even with little moisture exposure can be stopped with the use of metalized barrier film hence metallized barrier films are efficient in raising the shelf life of the product in comparison with the other form of packaging. However, metalized barrier film is expensive than the regular films which curb out the profits of shifting to flexible packaging from rigid packaging. The metalized barrier film are non-microwavable, which may limit the proliferation of metalized barrier film packaging market. The main property of the metalized film is its high barrier property, and the packaging industry is moving towards the non-metalized high barrier films to achieve transparent property in packaging hence hampering the metalized barrier film packaging market. The innovations in metalized barrier film to develop new glue applied film bases for labeling and achieving transparency in packaging can provide new opportunities for metalized barrier film packaging market.

Metalized Barrier Film Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

Metalized barrier film packaging market is segmented by the type of material used and by the end use industry.

Based on the type of material used, metalized barrier film packaging market is segmented into:

Films BOPET BOPP CPP

Metal Aluminum (Alox) Silica (Siox)



Based on the type of application, metalized barrier film packaging market can be segmented into:

Decorative application

Insulation ducting

Sandwich Laminations

Lidding Applications

Pouch Packaging

Based on the end use industry, metalized barrier film packaging market can be is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical industry

Consumer packaging

Food & beverage packaging

Personal care

Construction

Others (home care, stationery, etc.)

Metalized Barrier Film Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global metalized barrier film packaging market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

European region holds the major market share for the metalized barrier film packaging market followed by the North American market due to the manufacturing practices being aligned with the metalized barrier film packaging market. APEJ region holds smaller portion of the metalized barrier film packaging market, but is expected to be the most buoyant region and is expected to outrun European and North American market over the forecast period. Metalized barrier film packaging market in Latin America region is expected to grow rapidly due to high growth rate in the region. Rest of the world is expected to account for considerable share of the APEJ region.

Metalized Barrier Film Packaging Market: Key Players:

Some key players of metalized barrier film packaging market are Cosmo Films Ltd., Uflex Ltd, SRF Limited, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, DUNMORE Corporation, Toray Plastics (America), Inc, Jindal Films Americas LLC, Hongcheng Telecommunication Material Co., Ltd., Dongguan City Best Craftwork Products Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Starlead Film Material Co., Ltd., Tianjin TEDA Ganghua Trade Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Pengyuan New Material Co., Ltd., Shanghai Kingsign International Trade Co., Ltd, Huizhou Yang Rui Printing And Packaging Co., Ltd.

