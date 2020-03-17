Micro Pump Market Is Booming Across the Globe By Key Players – Servoflo (U.S.), KNF Neuberger (U.S.), Microfluidica (U.S.)

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Micro Pump Market 2019 Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry by 2025”.



Micro pump refers to the pumps having functionality dimension in micro meter range. Micro pumps are specially used in microfluidic research and they are one of the most developed microelectromechanical system (MEMS) device. Micro pumps operates on different principle compared to existing traditional pumps including centrifugal and axial pumps.

The key drivers of micro pump market include improved accuracy compare to traditional pumps, less power consumption and their cost. Some of the factors restraining the market growth are complex design and small scale integration. Growing applications in biotechnology, micro chemical systems, chip integrated cooling system has introduced new opportunities in the micro pump market.

The global Micro Pump market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Micro Pump volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micro Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

IDEX Corporation (U.S.)

KNF Neuberger (U.S.)

Microfluidica (U.S.)

Servoflo (U.S.)

Advanced Microfluidics (Switzerland)

Alldoo MicroPump (China)

Biochem Fluidics (U.S.)

Cole-Parmer Instrument (U.S.)

Dolomite Centre (U.K.)

Takasago Electric (Japan)

TOPS Micro Pump (China)

World Precision Instruments (U.S.)

Xavitech (Sweden)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mechanical Micro Pump

Non-Mechanical Micro Pump

Segment by Application

Medical

Environmental

Security Applications

Other

