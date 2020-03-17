Microservices Architecture Market In-depth, Detailed Survey and Outlook Report By 2025

Microservices architecture (MSA) is a method of developing software systems in which large monolithic applications are broken down into smaller manageable independent services which focuses on performing one task efficiently and communicate via language agnostic protocols. Instead of focusing all teams on one large application, smaller independent services are managed by different smaller teams which enables superior scalable systems, improved productivity, and faster development cycles. By doing so, the responsibility of the codes running under that particular individual service is given to one particular development group. The philosophy behind microservices architecture is to do one thing and do it well. Some of the key benefits of microservices architecture are, it supports consumer choice, transparency and enablement, it extends the reach of business, and most importantly it improves business’ time to market by providing technology agility. With the help of microservices architecture, important security patches can be distributed faster as it uses simpler code structures compared to monolithic applications. Microservices architecture is a digital business asset especially for service providers as it keep the services more competitive, relevant, in demand and responsive to change. Microservices architecture also provides an opportunity to enhance service offerings for different consumer audiences by supplementing or adding value to an existing service.

The increased adoption of Cloud based Software as a Service (SaaS) providers in the enterprise business functionality have increased the need to integrate multiple application providers and services to support the enterprise. As microservices function on smaller and simpler services, the increase in Cloud adoption is one of the driving factors for the microservices architecture market. Proliferation of connected devices such as wearables, smartphones, smart home appliances, tablets, drones, and fitness trackers is the key driving factor for the microservices architecture market.

This is because today’s business customers expect a feature update for software applications on a much quicker iteration cycle than what traditionally existed. Microservices architecture is much more responsive to market requirements as it is an approach toward building, scaling, evolving, and deploying the individual services in the cycle.

There are certain scenarios such as possible communication failures or network latency that need to be considered while adapting to microservices architecture. This is due to the fact that in microservices architecture, to communicate with other services, REST API (Representational State Transfer Application Program Interface) is used which gives rise to additional HTTP call overhead. However, to build the more granular services, technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Virtualization presents the better opportunity for the microservices architecture market.

The global microservices architecture market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, end-use industry, and geography. Based on deployment, the market has been divided into cloud and on premise. In terms of end-use industry, the microservices architecture market has been segregated into BFSI, government, manufacturing, IT and Telecom, retail, healthcare, energy and utilities, media, and others. As per geography, the market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Some of the major players in the global microservices architecture market include Cognizant, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Datawire, Salesforce.com., Infosys Limited, MuleSoft, INC., Software AG, IBM Corporation, and NGINX Inc.

