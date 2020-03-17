The report “Military Aerospace Coatings Market Global Business Insights – by Trends, Opportunities, Recent Industry Size and Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

A typical military aircraft coating system consists of a substrate usually an aluminum alloy substrate, which has an inorganic chromate conversion coating applied for corrosion protection and adhesion promotion. The coating is followed by the application of epoxy primer that contains strontium chromate pigment for corrosion protection. Finally, a polyurethane topcoat is applied for color, gloss, weathering and barrier properties.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6985

Coating systems used for military aerospace must follow specifications designed by the military aviation department. These coating systems are designated with the MIL-Spec (Military Specification) code. Aerospace coatings applied on military aircraft must possess extreme weather resistance, chemical resistance to hydraulic fluids, outstanding gloss properties, and corrosion resistance.

Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market: Key Segments

Based on resin type, the military aerospace coatings market can be divided into epoxy, polyurethane, and others. In terms of technology, the military aerospace coatings market can be bifurcated into liquid and powder. The liquid segment can be further sub-segmented into solvent based coatings and water based coatings. In terms of end-use, the military aerospace coatings market can be classified into OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul).

Increase in military expenditure in major economies such as the U.S., China, Western Europe, and the UAE and strong growth of aviation technology in the industry are driving the demand for high performance military coatings. This is expected to boost the military aerospace coatings market in the next few years. Technological advancement and extensive R&D expenditure by OEMs for advanced coating materials for the manufacture of military aerospace coatings are anticipated to augment the military aerospace coatings market.

Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market: Region Outlook

In terms of geography, North America holds large share of the global military aerospace coatings market, as it covers major aircraft fleet such as AIRBUS, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin that manufacture military aircraft across the globe. Rise in government spending on military aircraft is estimated to directly increase the consumption of military aerospace coatings. Europe and Asia Pacific are also key regions with large share of the military aerospace coatings market. Demand for military aerospace coatings in military aircraft is high, especially in Russia, the U.S., China, and India. Strong growth of the defense sector is also propelling the military aerospace coatings market. The military aerospace coatings market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the growth in the aerospace industry and increase in demand for military aircraft in countries such as India, South Korea, and China. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to account for a relatively small share of the global military aerospace coatings market during the forecast period.

Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market Players

Key players operating in the global military aerospace coatings market include PPG, Sherwin-Williams Aerospace, Hentzen Coatings, and Akzo Nobel B.V. Sherwin-Williams offers a complete military approved system. Sherwin-Williams military 85285E aerospace coating is a high performance, polyurethane topcoat designed for exterior use on military aircraft. In September 2017, the product was qualified to the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWC), Patuxent River, Md., military aircraft specification MIL-PRF-85285E, Type I and IV, Class H

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6985

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]