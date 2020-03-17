Millet Flour Market – Food and Beverages Industries have Emerged Growth | King Arthur Flour Company Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Millets are small-seeded cereals that retain high nutritional qualities. They are available in various varieties and colors such as white, red, pale yellow and grey. They are superior to some highly consumed cereals grain such as wheat and rice when compared to their nutritional properties. Increasing promotion of millet flour across social media, food blogs etc. due to the health benefits associated with it makes it a popular healthy food in the global market. Millet flour is highly nutritious as it is a good source of protein, dietary fiber and essential amino acids. It is also rich in vitamins and mineral such as iron, zinc, vitamins, manganese, phosphorus, and magnesium. Millet flour find its application in sweet or savory baking due to its light and mild flavor. Millet flour is also used in many different ways such as, for making bread, flatbread (roti), in soups, etc. Its sweet, nutty flavor and excellent nutritional value make it a versatile ingredient for the baker. People who wish to avoid bread containing gluten, prefer the most logical substitute which is millet flour based bread instead of wheat bread, as gluten-free grain makes it easy for digestion and controls acidity.

The millet flour market can be segmented on the basis of product type, by nature, end use, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the millet flour market is segmented into various types such as pearl, finger, foxtail, and others. On the basis of end use, the millet flour market can be segmented into commercial use and household use. On the basis of application, the millet flour market can be segmented into bread making and bakery products. On the basis of nature, the millet flour market can be segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of a distribution channel, the millet flour market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further sub-segmented into the hypermarket, supermarket, convenience stores, online retailers and others.

The millet flour has various associated health benefits which make it popular among health-conscious consumers such as high protein content, a rich source of minerals, dietary fiber, essential amino acids and dietary fiber. Moreover, millet flour is used in bakery industry for making bread and other bakery products which are increasing its demand globally owing to surge in the prevalence of gluten intolerance among consumer and millet is gluten-free in nature which is anticipated to drive the growth of global millet flour market over the forecast period. Food products based on millet aids in controlling diabetes, reduces the cholesterol and helps to prevent cardiovascular diseases attributed to its high nutritional profile which is expected to fuel the growth of millet flour market in the near future. However, improper alignment between supply and demand is expected to restrain the growth of global millet flour market over the forecast period as majority of the millet production is concentrated in the Asia and Africa region. Furthermore, millets contains goitrogens which disrupts production of thyroid hormones which can lead to goiter thus hampering the growth of global millet flour market in the near future.

Some of the major players operating in millet flour market include King Arthur Flour Company Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Dharani FaM Coop Ltd., General Mills, Inc, Ardent Mills Corporate, and ConAgra Mills Inc. and other regional players.