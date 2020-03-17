Mobile Gamma Cameras Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

The advanced version of stationary or angler cameras are mobile gamma cameras that are used for nuclear imaging. Nuclear imaging includes injecting a radio nucleotide in the body or organ that is under study and record the resulting radioactivity by scanning with a gamma camera. It is preferred due to its selectivity and better resolution as compared to non-nuclear imaging such as ultrasound and MRI. Globally the demand for gamma cameras has grown significantly, as they are highly used at the time of surgery in the healthcare sector. Moreover, various development in radio nucleotides are expected to boost the demand for stable as well as mobile gamma cameras in the near future.

The global mobile gamma cameras market is possibly classified on the basis of product type, indication type, and end user. Based on product type, the market is expected to be segmented into single, double, triple head gamma cameras, and hand held gamma cameras.

Of these, single head gamma cameras may possibly lead the market due to its low cost. However, the demand for double head gamma cameras is expected to grow as it provides higher resolution, lower scanning time, and higher sensitivity. Moreover, it also results in lower exposure to radio nucleotides due to its fast scanning speed.

The report will also contain various factors and aspects that are responsible for the growth of the mobile gamma cameras market at the global level. Trends and opportunities coupled with driver and restraints will give out a complete and detailed description about the market. Moreover, the report entails a about the segmentation, regional growth, and vendors landscape among the crucial factors of the market.

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market: Trends and Opportunities

Currently, SPECT is the main application of gamma cameras that is available at low cost and large set of radioisotopes. In spite of that, PET is predicted to experience high growth in terms of adoption, the higher resolution and sensitivity, the use of positron releasing radioisotope that offers more energy, special resolution, and contrast. Technological advancements in healthcare sector are acting as a growth driver for this market. One of the major technological development seen in the mobile gamma cameras market is the development of solid-state sensors that is gradually replacing the photomultiplier tube and is followed by miniaturization.

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market: Regional Analysis

Based on regional analysis, the global mobile gamma cameras market is divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe. Among these regions, North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast tenure. In terms of revenue, Europe and Asia Pacific are also projected to be lucrative regional markets that could help in expanding the mobile gamma cameras market in the coming years. In addition, countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are also projected to play a significant role in the market due to increasing healthcare expenditure in these countries.

Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Market: Companies Mentioned

In the upcoming report on the global mobile gamma cameras market is also elaborates on the key players existing in the market. The vendor landscape of this market include Dilon Technologies, Inc., Digirad Corporation, Spectrum Dynamics Medical, Beijing Hamamatsu Photon Techniques INC., GAEDE Medizinsysteme GmbH, and various other players contributing in the market.

