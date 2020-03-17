Motor Control IC Market- Enhanced Safety Measures In The Automotive Industry

Motor Control IC Market – Overview

Motor control IC is a component or a group of components which helps in altering the performance of a motor within a target device. It also helps in controlling heaters and LEDs for folding and mirror adjustment. Additionally, it helps with blind-spot detection, puddle light, turn signals and defroster applications. Motor Control IC provides two means of starting and stopping electric motors which includes automatic and manual means. Furthermore, the motor control ICs help in a wide range of functions including – protecting against overloads altering torque and protection against faults, regulations of speed and forward and reverse rotation of the motor. Motor Control ICs has a significant usage in industrial, automotive, automation, medical equipment, building control and security applications. Furthermore it can also help in controlling noise, vibration and power consumption of a target devices. Latest deployed intelligent integrated circuits are also embedded with motion commands. The motor control ICs are usually provided with a wide set of safety parameters covering over current detection, over temperature detection, stall detection and over/under voltage sense.

Motor Control IC Market – Trends and Opportunities

The rising semiconductor industry and the significant adoption of motor control integrated circuits in a wide range of industries, especially automotive is anticipated to have a positive impact on the global motor control IC market over the forecast period. Additionally the rising initiatives by government bodies across the world for enhanced safety measures in the automotive industry is also suggested to boost the global motor control IC market. Furthermore, owing to the high competitiveness leading players are keeping the prices low which is having a positive impact on the motor control IC market. However the rising complexity of functionalities incorporated in the functioning of various electronic components is suggested to hinder the growth of the global motor control IC market over the coming years. The significant growth of the automotive industry in the Europe and Asia Pacific region is anticipated be of crude potential for the global motor control IC market.

Motor Control IC Market – Segmentation

The global motor control IC market can be divided into three segments namely type, end use industry, and region. As per type the global motor control IC market can be divided into three parts namely- 32-bit embedded power motor control ICs, intelligent motor control ICs and digital motor control ICs. The intelligent motion control ICs are suggested to have a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rise of automation industry and the prominent use of motor ICs within it. As per end use industry the global motor control IC market can be divided into six sub parts namely automotive, building control, industrial automation, consumer electronics, healthcare and others. The automotive industry and consumer electronics industry is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global motor IC market over the coming years. As per the regional segment the motor control IC market can be divided amongst North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Owing to the substantial presence of leading players and the significant technological advancements in the Asia Pacific region, it is anticipated to grow at a prominent CAGR over the coming years.

Motor Control IC Market – Key Players

Owing to the rising adoption of motor control ICs in various industries, there are multiple players in the global motor IC control market. Some of the leading players in the motor control IC market are Rockwell Automation, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductors and Infineon Technologies AG.