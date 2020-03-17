Neurorehabilitation Devices Market will Exhibit a CAGR of 15.50% From 2016 to 2024

This report on the global neurorehabilitation devices market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global neurorehabilitation devices market with respect to the leading market segments based on type of device, application, and geography.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts, with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2014 to 2024 considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global neurorehabilitation devices market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

The market overview section of the report includes qualitative analysis of the neurorehabilitation devices market, including the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, emerging trends, and various therapies for neurorehabilitation. In addition, various analyses such as market attractiveness analysis by geography and competitive landscape by key players have been provided. The market attractiveness analysis explains the intensity of competition in the market in different regions. The competitive scenario between market players is evaluated through market share analysis. These factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

The global neurorehabilitation devices market has been segmented based on product, application, and geography. Based on product type, the neurorehabilitation devices market has been categorized into neurorobotic systems, brain computer interfaces, non-invasive brain stimulators, and wearable devices. Based on application, the global rehabilitation devices market has been segmented into stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy, and others. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

Geographically, the neurorehabilitation devices market has been categorized into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides market size and forecast for select countries in the respective regions such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia. The recommendations section included in the report would assist existing players to expand their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the neurorehabilitation devices market.

The report also profiles major players in the neurorehabilitation devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Bioness, Inc., and Ekso Bionics Holding, Inc.