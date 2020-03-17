North America Aesthetic Services Market Valuation will Reach US$28.1 bn by the Completion of 2024

Growing awareness about skin rejuvenation, expanding per capita income and the shift towards minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures are the major drivers propelling the growth of North America aesthetic services market. Lifestyle changes along with changes in eating habits leads to increase in obesity, which causes accumulation of excessive fat and cholesterol, resulting in increase in body weight. Obesity is a substantial problem in America that affects large number of people. Rising incidences of obesity are increasing adoption of liposuction procedure.

Liposuction was the most popular surgical aesthetic procedure performed in North America and is expected to show highest CAGR over the forecast period. Among non-surgical services segment, dermal fillers segment is anticipated to show high CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period due to growth in popularity of combination treatments for dermal fillers and their rise in adoption among customers, increase in the demand for the Botulinum Toxin by the ageing population and the high influence of celebrity looks driving the demand for dermal fillers segment.

North America Aesthetic Services Market: Research Methodology

The report is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts, with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mail. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various national and international databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2024, considering the macro and micro-environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the aesthetic services market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments and reimbursement scenario.

The market overview section of the report includes qualitative analysis of the overall aesthetic services market including the determining factors and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, market trends and opportunities, along with potential customer analysis, PEST analysis, top five services by countries, supply demand analysis and market entry opportunity analysis. In addition, market attractiveness analysis by country, services type and end-user along with strategies adopted by key players have been provided which explain the intensity of competition in the market considering different geographical locations. The competitive scenario between market players has been evaluated through market share analysis. These factors would help the market players take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and increase their shares in the market. Pricing of services offered holds a crucial part of the report, which further describes the cost applicable to customer in both countries.

North America Aesthetic Services Market: Segmentation

Based on the end user, Dermatology clinics and cosmetic centers is the most attractive end-user segment of the aesthetic services market. The segment is projected to register a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2024. Ambulatory Surgery Centers is expected to be the next most lucrative End-user segment and anticipated to expand at the rate of 7.3% during the forecast period. ASCs are the preferred settings for aesthetic treatments, especially facial and scar treatments.

Geographically, North America aesthetic services market has been categorized into The U.S. and Canada. The U.S. was the most attractive market in 2015. The U.S. accounted for 95% share of the North America aesthetic services market in 2015 and is projected to expand at CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2016-2024. Rising awareness and adoption of various aesthetic services, growing health care infrastructure, rising incidence of skin disorders are anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. Further increasing demand for aesthetic treatments among the male population and availability of user friendly aesthetic devices are the key factors fuelling the growth of aesthetics services market in near future.

North America Aesthetic Services Market: Competitive Outlook

Major aesthetic service providers operating in North America aesthetic services market are Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, Dermatology solutions group, The Plastic Surgery Clinic, Cosmetic & Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Clinic Toronto, The MedSpa Southwest Plastic Surgery, Riverside Plastic Surgery, Marina Plastic Surgery, DCDermDocs, Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery.

