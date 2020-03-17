North America Oxygen Therapy Devices Market to Rise with a Strong CAGR of 5.5% Between 2015 and 2023

This report on the North America oxygen therapy devices market studies the current and future prospects of the market. The market is segmented on the basis of products and application. On the basis of products the oxygen therapy devices market is segmented into oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices. Rise in COPD and asthma cases and significant technological advancements in the field of respiratory devices have triggered the growth of the oxygen therapy devices market. Additionally, high risk of lung damage due to tobacco consumption, pollution, and occupational hazards across the globe is anticipated to augment the market during the forecast period. Moreover, easy-to-use and portable devices are likely to boost the growth of the market.

The North America oxygen therapy devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments and sub-segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on the product type, application and geographic analysis.

Based on product type, the North America oxygen therapy devices market has been segmented into two major categories: oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices. The oxygen source equipment segment is further categorized into oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and liquid oxygen devices. Moreover, the oxygen delivery devices segment has been sub-segmented into simple oxygen mask, nasal cannula, Venturi mask, non-rebreather mask, bag valve mask, and CPAP mask. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, obstructive sleep apnea, respiratory distress syndrome, cystic fibrosis and pneumonia. Demand for oxygen delivery devices is likely to increase due to rising incidence of COPD among the geriatric population and advancement of novel therapeutic devices for oxygen therapy. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on usefulness, efficacy, revenue, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into two countries: the United States and Canada. The market size and forecast for each of these countries has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the North America oxygen therapy devices market.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants as well as existing market players to assist them in taking strategic initiatives to establish a strong presence in the market. The report also profiles major players in the North America oxygen therapy devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include CareFusion Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare, LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Invacare Corporation, Philips Respironics, Inc., and AirSep Corporation

