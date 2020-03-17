Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2023

Organic substrates are used as base materials in semiconductor applications and manufacturing. Unlike inorganic substrates, the organic substrates are made of organic small molecules or polymers. Organic small molecules are polycyclic aromatic compounds, such as pentacene, anthracene, and rubrene. Packaging materials are not only used for mechanical or environmental safety, but they also act as electrically conductive interconnect between semiconductors and PCBs. Organic packaging materials, similar to other packaging materials, also facilitate heat distribution, signal distribution, manufacturability and serviceability, and power distribution. They vary in functionality and dimensions.

Various packaging technologies are used for packaging such as Small Outline Packages (SOP), Quad Flat packages (QFP), Dual In-line package (DIP), leadless chip career, pin grade array, ball grid array, quad flat no-leads packages, chip scale, system in package, 2.5 D integrated circuits, and 3D integrated circuits. Mobile phones, Flat Plate Displays (FPDs), and consumer electronics are the major application areas of organic substrate packaging.

Factors such as the huge demand for organic substrate packaging materials in system configuration and integration and the corresponding cost benefits offered by the materials in the end use market are expected to propel growth of the global organic substrate packaging material market during the forecast period. Currently, it has been witnessed that the demand for semiconductor packaging is increasing in view of the rise in demand for portable electronic devices.

To get an outlook of the report, Request a [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10985

Increase in disposable income of consumers in emerging countries, coupled with some of the innovative key technological developments witnessed globally, is driving growth of the end use market of organic substrates, i.e. the electronics industry. Organic substrate is the largest segment of the semiconductor plastic packaging material market. As there is an increasing consumer trend towards seeking lower cost solutions, other segments are encountering lower revenue growth. Meanwhile, availability of a cheaper alternative can be a major threat for growth of the global organic substrate packaging material market. The organic substrate packaging material market is expected to expand at a low to moderate single digit CAGR in the coming years.