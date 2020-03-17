Paraben-free Preservative Systems Market Size and Comprehensive Survey 2028

Proven to have a functional ability to mimic oestrogen, parabens are often linked to the proliferation of breast tumors, which will remain a predominant factor pushing the quest for paraben-free preservative systems to be used for cosmetics and personal care products. Apart from health safety concerns, parabens are perceived as unsustainable in terms of their environmental impact.

Paraben-free Preservative Systems Witnessing High Traction, as Consumers Amass the Natural & Organic Trend

Though parabens continue to lure mass markets as a highly preferred preservative for PC products and cosmetics, the aforementioned health and safety concerns will remain a longstanding challenge questioning their usage across the skincare industry. This is eventually projected to bolster the growth of paraben-free preservative systems market in the near future.

A number of cosmetic products manufacturers are developing formaldehyde- and paraben-free preservative systems based on multiple combinations of preservatives such as sodium benzoate, phenoxyethanol, neolone, potassium sorbate, hydantoin, benzethonium chloride, glycacil, OptiphenPlus, and natrulon. Others are augmenting investments in R&D, pushing the prospects of innovative paraben-free preservative systems market.

Cosmetic Brands Experimenting with Synergistic Blends of Multi-functional Ingredients

Kiehl’s recently released a revamped variant of one of their bestsellers, Ultra Facial Cream. This reformulation, in the backdrop of elevating consumer demand for entirely natural ingredients in skincare products, is free from parabens. The globally popular heritage skincare cosmetics brand is planning to go completely paraben-free across the full products lineup by the end of this year.

recently released a revamped variant of one of their bestsellers, Ultra Facial Cream. This reformulation, in the backdrop of elevating consumer demand for entirely natural ingredients in skincare products, is free from parabens. The globally popular heritage skincare cosmetics brand is planning to go completely paraben-free across the full products lineup by the end of this year. Inolex, a global leader in specialty PC and cosmetic ingredients, has made hefty investments in R&D of an alternative concept of cosmetics and personal care products preservation. In an effort to introduce antimicrobial attributes in cosmetics, the brand has developed a novel concept i.e. Hurdle technology – inspired by a similar technique in food science. The technology involves combined usage of multiple ingredients to infuse a broader antimicrobial impact, over the conventional use of a single standalone preservative (i.e. parabens) that may even fail to combat microbial contamination all at once. The principle is based on keeping a constant check on the proliferation of microbes through a series of different preservative ingredients that have a mild individual impact. Such research driven innovations are projected to improve the penetration scope of paraben-free preservative systems in coming years.

Why Are Industry Experts Still Reluctant on Paraben-free Preservative Systems?

Although the beauty and cosmetic circle has been looking out for alternative preservatives with a broad and strong spectrum of microbial inhibitory impact, research findings in recent years indicate that no preservative ingredient can single-handedly pose a negative influence on other cosmetic ingredients, and ensure complete cosmetic safety. This has been repositioning parabens in a not-so-unsafe zone when it comes to consumer concerns. Experts also point to a hyped trend wave of paraben-free preservative systems invading previous consumer perceptions about the safety of cosmetics.

Moreover, FDA considers parabens in the cosmetic ingredients category and thus, does not impose any particular regulations for preservatives or parabens. Except color additives, no other ingredients that are used in cosmetic formulations require an FDA approval before the launch, according to the FD&C Act (the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act).

Naturals & Organics Have Still Not Arrived at a Competitive Price Point

While a large number of personal care products and cosmetics manufacturers are onboarding the natural and organic wagon to prominently toss out the likes of parabens, higher contamination risks and more safety concerns associated with the former cannot be understated. Moreover, the price point surges manifold in case of natural, organic, and paraben-free preservative systems, which is a strong factor that continues to advocate the cost effective use of parabens in cosmetics and other skincare products.

Increasing use of plant-based ingredients in the development of paraben-free preservative systems certainly highlights an important trend that may direct the growth of paraben-free preservative systems market towards a competitive price point. However, adequate availability of plant-based preservatives will remain a major concern for companies in the long run. Moreover, the complete safety of natural, organic, paraben-free preservative systems still remains to be proven. It would be interesting to discover whether or not paraben-free preservative systems will completely take over the conventional consumption of parabens in the cosmetics industry, and at a lower price point than that of parabens.

