Patient Engagement Solutions Market to Expand with Significant CAGR of 23.0% Between 2015 till 2023

Patient engagement solutions are designed to obtain improved health outcomes of patients by including advanced IT services and electronic devices in their medical regimen. These solutions engage patients in their healthcare decision-making process and this results in better and healthier healthcare outcomes. In order to deliver quality healthcare services and mitigate rising healthcare costs, patient engagement solutions are backed by hospitals and healthcare organizations along with healthcare payers. The need of patient engagement solutions is to build up the relationship between healthcare providers and patients to promote active participation toward self-care and strengthen the decision-making process individually and collectively.

Patient engagement solutions provide services such as medication/appointment reminders, lab reports, and healthcare tips. This helps patients reduce risks to their health and re-admission to the hospitals. Furthermore, these services reduce the financial pressure from healthcare payers and provide valuable medical feedback related to medicines to the pharmaceutical companies.

This research study, entitled “Patient Engagement Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2015 – 2023,” provides strategic analysis of the global patient engagement solutions market, along with the market growth (size in US$ Bn*) forecast for the period from 2015 to 2023. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and industry trends. It also highlights the significant growth opportunities for patient engagement solutions in the next few years.

The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies, and the imperatives for succeeding in the patient engagement solutions market. The report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on delivery mode and end-users of patient engagement solutions, and in-depth cross-sectional scrutiny across different geographical segments of the patient engagement solutions market. In order to aid in strategic decision-making, the report also includes the winning strategies adopted by key players operating in the patient engagement solutions market. The report segregates the patient engagement solutions market based on different geographies into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

For detailed understanding of the patient engagement solutions market, all these segments have also been estimated in terms of revenue (US$ Bn) for the geographies mentioned above. The market research study analyzes the patient engagement solutions market worldwide, and provides historical revenue estimates in terms of US$ Bn for the years 2013 and 2014, along with the market forecast for the period from 2015 to 2023. Market forecasts have been analyzed considering the impact of various economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors influencing market growth.

The patient engagement solutions market is segmented as follows:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode

Self-hosted

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Application Managed Services

Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by End-users