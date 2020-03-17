Phosphorescent Pigments Market Used as Fishing lures, Glow in dark toys, Paints, Concrete, Carpets | 2025

Phosphorescence is a process in which energy absorbed by a substance is released slowly in the form of light. Phosphorescent pigments are of the two types: zinc sulphide and strontium aluminate. Zinc sulphide phosphorescent pigments consist of very fine crystals of zinc sulfide; copper is then added to the zinc sulfide as an activator. This allows the crystals to absorb light and slowly emit it over time. Strontium aluminate is the latest Application pigments which is doped with Europium or Dysprosium in order to improve the brightness and the duration of the glow. The main characteristic of phosphorescent pigments is their capacity to absorb, store and emit light. After absorbing light they can glow in the dark for up to twelve hours. In addition the material is stable, non-toxic, has no radioactive additives and has good weatherability.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

The report estimates and forecasts the Phosphorescent Pigments market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the Product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Phosphorescent Pigments market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the Phosphorescent Pigments market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of Phosphorescent Pigments market and global average price trend analysis.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the Phosphorescent Pigments market. It comprises qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein products, processes, applications and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw Process availability, profit margin, impact strength, Application, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for Phosphorescent Pigments between 2017 and 2025.