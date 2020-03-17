Plastic Extrusion Machine Market – Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2027

Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market: Overview

The global plastic extrusion machine market has been expanding at a stellar pace over the past decade. This is due to the wide scale manufacturing and remoulding of plastic materials, and the need for producing resilient plastic products. The manufacture of plastic is characterised by multiple processes, and plastic extrusion is one such process. The melting of plastic in order to mould it into the desired profile comes under plastic extrusion. Hence, the utility served by plastic extrusion has played a vital role in the growth of the global market. Despite a shift from the use of plastic products to recyclable items, the demand for conventional plastic items is still quite high. Therefore, the growth graph of the global plastic extrusion market is projected to keep soaring new heights.

The forces of supply and demand operational in the global plastic extrusion machine market have favoured the growth of the market. Moreover, the presence of a formidable consumer base for plastic products has also aided market growth. There have been key advancements in the domain of recycling and reuse of plastic products. This trend is expected to reflect in the growth graph of the global plastic extrusion machine market. Hence, there is little contention about the emergence of a lucrative market for plastic extrusion in the coming years.

The global plastic extrusion market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: machine type, process type, region, and solution. It is important to understand the specifics of each of these segments in order to gauge market growth. Based on process type, the demand for blown film extrusion is expected to outdo the demand for other forms of extrusion.

Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market: Notable Developments

The global plastic extrusion market has undergone several key developments in recent times, and some of the current and projected trends are:

Leading vendors such as Bausano and Figli SpA and Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd. are aiming at using polymers such as PP, PE, and PVC in order to produce seamless plastic products. This strategy shall help the leading vendors in the plastic extrusion market in attaining market maturity.

There is a high probability of newbie vendors finding a channel of entry into the market through the manufacture of plastic pipes and sheets.

Some of the prominent vendors in the global plastic extrusion machine market are KraussMaffei Group, Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co., KG Maschinenfabrik, and Milacron Holdings Corp.

Global Plastic Extrusion Machine Market: Growth Drivers

Popularity of Wire Insulations to Propel Market Demand

Several plastic products used in the industrial sector are manufactured with the help of plastic extrusion. This factor has played a vital role in propelling demand within the global plastic extrusion machine market. Wire insulations have merged as key products within the global plastic extrusion machine market.

Use of Tubes and Pipes in Multiple Sectors

It is evident that pipes and tubes are used across all the sectors, i.e., residential, commercial, and industrial. Hence, the growth of these sectors shall also push the growth of the global plastic extrusion machine market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers: