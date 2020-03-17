Porcine Vaccines Market to Witness a Healthy CAGR Growth of 7.1% by 2023

Market Highlights

The global porcine vaccines market held a market value of USD 1910.7 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Porcine vaccines aid the swine or hogs suffering from epidemic swine diseases. It also helps in improving overall efficiency in protecting swine from deadly viruses, bacteria and increases the production level of high-quality meat and gelatine. The increasing prevalence of swine diseases such as PED (Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea), PRRS (Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome), swine influenza etc. are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, rising number of biotechnology companies, research institutions engaged in research and development of porcine vaccines, and government initiatives for funding agriculture and animal husbandry sector and increasing demand for porcine meat and gelatine are likely to contribute to the market growth. For instance, by the world by per-capita pig meat consumption, US has an average of 64.4 kilos of meat consumed in 2017. According to National Pork Producers Council the pork production has an estimated USD 23.4 billion of gross output nationwide. However, high cost of maintaining vaccines may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

On regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global porcine vaccines market owing to the increasing prevalence of porcine diseases such as PED (Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea), PRRS (Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome), swine influenza etc. and rapid increase in pig farms. Additionally, rise in number of contract farming and independent farming for pig cultivation is contributing the market growth. According to The United States Department of Agriculture, National Agricultural Statistics Service “Livestock Slaughter” report, U.S. pork production was around 2 billion pound in 2016. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global porcine vaccines market owing to increasing number of production units for pigs and high consumption of pork meat. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be fastest growing region is due to introduction of new vaccines, initiatives by various government agencies, animal care associations, and incidence of major key players for growth and development in this region. The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global porcine vaccines market. Moreover, the major market share of the region is expected to be held by the Middle East region owing to the increasing government initiatives for the agriculture and animal husbandry sector.

Segmentation

The global porcine vaccines market has been segmented into type, disease indication, and end user.

By type, the market has been segmented into Inactivated vaccines, Live attenuated vaccines, Toxoid vaccines, Recombinant vaccines, Conjugate vaccines, DNA vaccines.

On the basis of disease indication, the global porcine vaccines market has been segmented into PED (Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea), PRRS (Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome), Swine influenza, Aujeszky’s disease (AD), Porcine Circovirus Associated Disease (PCVAD) and others.

The global porcine vaccines market, by end user, has been segmented into Veterinary Hospitals and Hog Production Farm.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global porcine vaccines market are Bayer AG, Bimeda, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis, Inc., PBS Animal Health, Aptimmune.

