Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 8.4% Between 2016 and 2024

Prepacked chromatography columns are widely used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, food and beverage industry, water and environmental industry, nutraceuticals industry, academics, research institutes, and analytical laboratories. Acceptance of prepacked chromatography columns is growing rapidly. Biologics in the pipelines of pharma companies are increasing, which is anticipated to drive the prepacked chromatography columns market. Increasing research and development (R&D) activities has augmented the scope for separation techniques such as chromatography, which plays a significant role in the production of biopharmaceutical products. Additionally, prepacked chromatography columns are widely used in various other industries such as food, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, agriculture, forensics, and research. Column chromatography is a common and useful separation technique in organic chemistry and can be used in both large and small scale. It is also used in purification of several common antibiotics. High demand for biopharmaceuticals has led to an increase in the scope for prepacked chromatography columns.

The report is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts, with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mail. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various national and international databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro-environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global prepacked chromatography columns market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, vaccination expenditure, and regulatory requirements.

The market overview section of the report includes qualitative analysis of the overall prepacked chromatography columns market including the determining factors and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with white space analysis. In addition, market attractiveness analysis by geography, technique, product type, application, end-user, and competitive landscape by key players have been provided which explain the intensity of competition in the market considering different geographies. The competitive scenario between market players has been evaluated through market share analysis. These factors would help the market players take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and increase their shares in the global market.

The market is driven by growth of the analytical laboratory segment and high commercial manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies. The market is likely to grow due to increasing need of detection and purification in drug discovery and biological research. Large-size prepacked chromatography columns have several benefits, along with its wide usage in commercial production. In terms of technique, the hydrophobic stationary phase chromatography segment held a major share of the global prepacked chromatography columns market in 2015. The multimodal chromatography segment is likely to expand at a high growth rate. Multimodal chromatography has generated significant interest in the pharmaceutical industry in the past few years. The pharmaceutical biotechnology segment held a major share of the global prepacked chromatography columns market in 2015. Increasing use of chromatographic techniques for research activities in the field of medicine, metabolomics, genomics, and proteomics is another factor accelerating market growth in the region.

Geographically, the global prepacked chromatography columns market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The applications of prepacked chromatography columns are rapidly growing in North America due to increasing direct and indirect investments by the U.S. Government and private companies in chromatography. Increasing investments and penetration by key market players in Asia Pacific are likely to drive the chromatography market during the forecast period.

Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EMD Millipore (Merck KGaA), GE Healthcare, KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation), Phenomenex, Inc., Repligen Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are the key players operating in the global prepacked chromatography columns market.