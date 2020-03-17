Presence Sensors Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025

Presence sensing devices or presence sensors are press brake safety devices. The operator holds one end of the metal sheet of the work piece whereas the other end is being made in the die. In case a foreign object is detected, the sensor will initiate the retraction process or stop the ram motion and his protects the employee or the operator. They are the most effective safeguards for clutch presses. In case of any interruptions in the sensing field, they automatically initiate to stop the machine process. They are commonly called as light curtains which uses the photoelectric sensing concept. The light curtains use an array of infrared beams around the machines to form a perimeter. When the beams are interrupted, a kill switch is activated which stops the machine until the perimeter is reset. There are various types of presence sensors, namely, photoelectric (optical sensing), electromechanical, radiofrequency (capacitance), pullback, safety trip controls (safety tripod, pressure sensitive body bar and safety tripwire), restraint (holdback), two hand trip, gate and two hand control.

Presence Sensors Market: Advantages as Probable Reasons for Growth

There are many advantages of various types of presence sensors. The photoelectric sensors can be used by several operators, they are simple to use, additional adjustments are not needed and provide better protection. The electromechanical type sensors allow convenient access at the point of operation. The radiofrequency or capacitance type sensors and also photoelectric sensors allow free operator movement. The pullback devices, typically used on machines which have stroking action, remove the need for auxiliary batteries in the danger zone. The restraint or holdback type presence sensing devices are advantageous with respect to mechanical failure; there is very low or negligible mechanical failure risk when using this type of sensing device. Other advantages include simplicity in use and no barrier to hand feeding.

Presence Sensors Market: Disadvantages / Limitations Posing Big Challenges to Growth

The disadvantages associated with different types of sensors makes it vital to choose the right type of sensor for the respective application. Photoelectric sensors face limitations such as they fail to protect in case of mechanical failures and could only be used on machines which can be stopped easily. The radiofrequency type sensors involve several adjustments like adjustments relate to sensitivity of antennae; improper adjustments will cause incorrect sensing. The pullback type sensors limit the operator movement, require regular maintenance and detailed inspections frequently and obstruct workspace of operators in some cases. The safety trip control sensing devices protect the operator alone, they require special fixtures, all their controls need to be activated manually and they need new machine break. Moreover, the presence sensors cannot be installed on machines that employ full revolution clutches. Improperly installed presence sensors can cause machine accidents. Hence proper installation should be as per the standards given by the machine regulatory bodies. Such limitations challenge the growth of the presence sensors market.

Presence Sensors Market: Applications

The presence sensors find their applications in various industries such as packaging, machinery, material handling, food industry and transportation industry.

Presence Sensors Market: Companies

The manufacturers of presence sensors include Omron, Rockwell Automation, CP Electronics, Schneider Electric, Steinel, Optex and Ms Sedco.

