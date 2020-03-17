Primer Market 2019 Top Industry Players Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Industry Evaluation, Global Forecast To 2022

Global Primer Market Overview

Primer is an essential coating for various surfaces that are not water-resistant and are exposed to extreme weather and usage conditions. Another benefit of primers is that they can be used on surfaces that were previously painted or cannot be cleaned and need a fresh paint.

Application of primer ensures that fewer layers of paints are needed to get the desired finish. For metal surfaces, the layer of primer helps in reducing or eliminating the damage (corrosion or oxidation) caused when the metal is consistently exposed to moisture. Primers are applied on a plastic surface mostly when its color needs to be changed. Application of primer in this scenario helps reduce the number of layers of paint needed for changing the color.

Increasing demand for high-durability and extended shelf life of finished products which include exterior wall paints, interior wall paints, wood finishes and enamel and ancillary products such as primers, putties etc. augment the market growth. The global primer market is expected to grow in coming time. The market is anticipated to be driven by industries such as automotive, construction, industrial & marine coatings with Asia Pacific being the most influencing market.

Leading Players:

BASF Performance Products

AkzoNobel N.V

Asian Paints Limited

Nippon Paint Company Ltd.

Sherwin-Williams Co.

PPG Industries Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems

The Valspar Corp.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Regional Analysis of Global Primer Market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in the primer market. This growth is majorly attributed to the growing population which in turn has increased the need of vehicles, rapid construction & infrastructure development, increasing disposable income as well as urbanization. Also, the presence of global players has been fueling the demand of such primer in the APAC region. Europe and North America are the matured market for such construction primer and are expected to grow steadily over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global primer market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

