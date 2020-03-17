Protein Expression Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2014 – 2020

Protein expression refers to the technique in which proteins are regulated, modified and synthesized in living organisms. Protein expression is an important part of proteomics allows the expression recombinant proteins in various host systems. Proteins are regulated and synthesized depending upon the functional need in the host cell. Generally, protein expression includes three process, namely, translation, transcription and post-translational modification.

Moreover, there are three types of recombinant protein expression methods such as in-vitro protein expression, in-vivo protein expression and chemical protein synthesis. Huge opportunities in proteomics and increasing research activities in the pharmaceutical industry is driving the growth of protein expression market. Biotechnology based organizations mostly rely on protein expression for developing novel therapeutics with minimal side effects. At present, protein expression market is a profitable market venture due to increasing occurrence rate of various drug resistance diseases and high government support for biotechnology based drug development; which makes this industry a highly attractive market.

Based on protein expression host systems the market can be segmented as follows:

Yeast expression

Mammalian expression

Algae expression

Insect expression

Bacterial expression

Cell-free expression

Based on applications protein expression market can be categorized into:

Cell culture

Protein purification

Membrane proteins

Transfection technologies

Based on end-users the market can be segmented as follows:

Drug discovery contract research organizations

Academics

Pharmaceutical companies

Geographically, North America followed by Europe accounts for the largest market share of the protein expression due to the increasing adoption rate for biotechnology based therapeutics and high involvement of pharmaceutical companies in developing protein based predictive and personalized medicines. Moreover, emerging regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East is expected at an appreciable growth rate due to the increasing growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology outsourcing along with the high research and development initiatives. Furthermore, rapidly growing countries such as China, India and Brazil, where herbal medicine is preferred more over pharmaceutical products could boost the demand for botanical gene therapies with significantly noticeable positive outcome.

The primary factors fuelling the growth of the protein expression market are increasing usage of protein expression technologies in manufacturing of biotechnology products for use in therapeutic and diagnostic products. Moreover, increasing development in the proteomics and biotechnology industry is expected to boost the demand for protein expression researches in the near future. Additionally, high success rates of biotechnology based therapeutic products and recombinant DNA products might significantly boost the growth of the overall protein expression market.

Furthermore, increasing adoption rate of protein expression technologies in industrial protein manufacturing organizations is likely to intensify the demand for protein expression systems in the near future. Expected technological innovations will generate rich opportunities for detecting targeted pain receptors, monitoring cellular response and for determining genetic predisposition, which might alternatively drive the growth of protein expression market. However, stringent approval policies related with protein therapeutics and high cost involved with the research and development of biotechnology products are few of the market restraining factors that might negatively affect the growth of the overall protein expression market.

At present, the protein expression market is a highly attractive and profitable market due to the increasing adoption of biotechnology as well as genetic engineering in pharmaceutical industry and medical science. Some of the major players involved with the protein expression market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EMD Millipore, Life Technologies Corporation, Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd., Promega Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., TAKARA BIO INC. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.