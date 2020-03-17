PTFE Membrane Market Top Key Players, CAGR Status, Dynamics, Growth, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised For Rapid Growth By 2023

The growing demand for clean and safe water along with the stringent regulation on the treatment of industrial waste are the major factors driving the growth of the PTFE Membrane. The growing gross domestic product in the developing regions across the globe has augmented the growth of various sectors such as water treatment, industrial filtration, and pharmaceuticals among others are significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing oil and gas activities to keep up with the energy demand have further surged the usage of PTFE membrane in the refineries.

Market Segmentation:

The Global PTFE Membrane Market is segmented into Type, Application and Regions.

On the basis of the Type, the market is segmented into hydrophobic PTFE membrane, hydrophilic PTFE Membrane.

On the basis of the Application, the Global PTFE Membrane Market is further segmented into industrial filtration, textiles, medical & pharmaceuticals, Water treatment industry, architecture, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global PTFE Membrane Market are General Electric (U.S.), Corning Incorporate. (U.S.), Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA. (U.S.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Layne Christensen Company (U.S.), Zeus Incorporation (U.S.), Markel Corporation (U.S.), and Hyundai Micro Co., (South Korea).

Market Scenario:

The industrial filtration is the largest segment in the market whereas the water treatment application is anticipated to show the highest growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for industrial filtration from various end-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas among others is positively contributing to the growth of the segment. Moreover, properties such as temperature resistivity, chemical inertness, and high filtration efficiency make PTFE membranes ideal for the use in the industrial filtration. Among the type segment, hydrophobic PTFE Membrane is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Various advantages of the hydrophobic membrane such as thermal stability, inertness, and excellent particle retention abilities pave their way into a wide range of end-use industries.

Regional Analysis:

The Global PTFE Membrane Market is spanned across five key regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, the Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe are the major regions driving the demand for PTFE Membrane. The growing oil and gas related activities along with the stringent regulation on the treatment of waste water in the North American region is expected to drive the market growth to great extent. U.S. and Canada are the major countries contributing to the market growth in this region. The European PTFE membrane market is mainly driven by the developed pharmaceutical and water treatment industries.

