Scrum Certification Market: What it got next? Find out with the latest research available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Scrum is software development framework or methodology which promotes the team based approach where team members work together to deliver the business value. Scrum is a subset of Agile framework which refers to the group of software development methods based on iterative development where solutions and requirements progress through the cooperation among cross functional teams. Scrum Certification helps to understand how to produce higher quality product by being more productive with the help of team collaboration and team leadership. The certification also put emphasis on cross functionality and self-management. Scrum framework works in sprints in which the focus is on product increment creation with the help of team collaboration where the best way is found out to deliver the software. For every sprint the plan is created which is subject to change according to the changing requirements while keeping the goal of creating value for business in mind. The scrum certification covers the principles underlying Agile methodologies and application of the same in team context, responsibilities and roles of different team members such as Product Owner and ScrumMaster and trends and benefits driving the Agile framework adoption. Scrum framework works on the values such as focus, Courage, openness, commitment and respect. Some of the key characteristics that scrum certified developer possess are to provide better estimates within less time, increase in the quality of the deliverables, be more in control of the project schedule and state and can cope better with change as well as expect the changes.

In dynamic business environment like todays, organizations around the globe are looking for scrum certified professionals who can help organizations with improved level of project management, leading to the increased return on investments (ROI). As the organizations looks for qualities such as team player and leadership which is building block of scrum certification, it is giving the rise to the scrum certification market.

Also growth of Information Technology (IT) industry in recent years is giving the boost to the scrum certification market as significant demand of scrum certified professionals comes from Information Technology industry. In Asia Pacific (APAC) region where there are number of IT services are outsourced from developed countries because of cheap available labor and resources, having accreditation such as scrub certification gives the candidate an edge which is one of the driving factor of scrub certification market. Unavailability of authentic scrum certification courses in developing countries presents a great opportunity for scrum certification market.

The global scrum certification market has been divided on the basis of certification and geography. Based on Certification, the market has been segregated into Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO), Certified Scrum Master (CSM), Certified Scrum Developer (CSD), Certified Scrum Trainer (CST), Certified Enterprise Coach (CEC) and Certified Team Coach (CTC). The scrum certification programs are provided in three ways which are online certification, classroom certification and combination of both. As per geography, the scrum certification market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Some of the major players in the global scrum certification market are SCRUM ALLIANCE, Inc., Scrum.org, Project Management Institute, Inc., SCRUMstudy.com, EXIN (Examinations Institute), BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, Prosource, Udemy, Inc., Henry Harvin, BitMaple and Simplilearn Solutions.

