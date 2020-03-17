Smart Mobile Application Development Platform Market Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Growth, Strategies, Forecast 2025

The demand within the global smart mobile application development platform market has been rising on account of advancements in the domain of software execution. Mobile applications have blown life into the fabric of several sub-sector industries such as banking, healthcare, and education. Hence, the global smart mobile application development platform market is projected to accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to follow.

The use of mobile applications spans into the entertainment industry as well, and several video steaming apps have gained popularity in recent times. The global smart mobile application development platform market is projected to witness the inflow of new vendors in the years to come. The revenue index of the global smart mobile application development platform market is also projected to gather momentum in the years to follow.

The global smart mobile application development platform market is expanding as new industries and sectors develop their home-grown apps. There have been a number of factors driving the adoption of mobile application software across industrial units. Hence, the global smart mobile application development platform market is projected to reek of growth in the years to follow.

On the basis of geography, the global smart mobile application development platform market is segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The smart mobile application development platform market in Europe is growing as the relevance of new apps in multiple industries gathers traction. Furthermore, the smart mobile application development platform market in Asia Pacific is also projected to increase in size and revenues.

In the last two decades, there has been an incremental increase in the penetration rate of mobile devices in almost every business. These devices have become a necessity as well as a pre-requisite for every business as these help complete tasks on the go. The usability of such mobile devices prompted various organisations to implement BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) technology in their functioning which further increased the usability of such smart mobile devices. Also, with organisations feeling the need to customise their BYOD policies, gave rise to more and more custom made smart mobile application development platforms which further gave an impetus to this market. Smart mobile application development platforms are solutions and services that provide an integrated environment for servers and clients. These can be used as a middleware to deploy, build, and manage smart mobile applications. These also let enterprises deploy applications on various devices.

There are many drivers of the global smart mobile application development platform market. The increased adoption of mobile devices is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market. The recent and rapid development in mobile technology is also expected to be one of the key factors driving the market. The deployment of this technology, mainly in the communication industry is also anticipated to add to the growth of the global smart mobile application development platform market. The increasing trend of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and BYOA (Bring Your Own Access) especially in industry verticals like healthcare and retail is also expected to fuel market growth.

There are also some factors restraining the growth of the global smart mobile application development platform market. IT security concerns around the management of mobile applications is one of the major restraints of the market. Moreover, the complexities encountered during application integration is also a key restraint.

The global smart mobile application development platform market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, end-user, vertical, and region. On the basis of deployment, the market has been divided into cloud and on-premise. Deployment on the basis of cloud can be further divided into public, private, and hybrid. On the basis of end-user, the market can be divided into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the market can be divided into BFSI, education, manufacturing, construction, media & entertainment, retail, healthcare, telecom, transportation & logistics and others. On the basis of region, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant part of the global smart mobile application development platform market owing to the adoption of digital technology and high availability of low cost smart mobiles. These trends are expected to fuel foreign investments in the region, further adding to the region’s market share. North America is expected to witness an impressive growth rate in the global smart mobile application development platform market owing to the increased adoption of cloud services for online content.

The major players of the global smart mobile application development platform market are Adobe Systems Incorporated, International Business Machines Corporation, Kony, Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, inc., Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., and Progress Software Corporation. Other prominent vendors include Appcelerator Inc., Globo Plc, Microsoft Corporation and Intellectsoft LLC.

