Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market : Value Chain, Dynamics And Key Players ()

Global SLS, SLES, and LAS Market Snapshot

The demand for SLS, SLES, and LAS has been increasing rapidly in the recent past and will continue to do so throughout the forecast period. SLS and SLES are currently required in major amounts by personal care and skin care manufacturers, while LAS is quickly becoming the largest used surfactant in detergents and cleaning agents. All three chemicals show nearly similar market trends: the need for non-toxic cleaning agents, the need for cost reduction in raw materials, and the need for individual chemicals or chemical families for use in a large array of applications.

The global SLS SLES, and LAS market holds a unique advantage of fulfilling all the above requirements, and as a result is expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2015 to 2024. The market is expected to reach a volume of roughly 6,742.5 kilo tons in 2024, after being recorded at 4,656.1 kilo tons in 2015. The market was valued around US$7.2 bn in 2015 and with a CAGR of 5.0% for revenue, will cross US$11 bn by 2024.

Planning To Lay Down Strategy For The Next Few Years? Our Report Can Help Shape Your Plan Better.

Asia Pacific Will Maintain Market Leadership in SLS, SLES, and LAS Market

A high volume based market share of the global SLS, SLES, and LAS market is currently occupied by Asia Pacific. In 2015, the Asia Pacific share in this market was 42.2% and is expected to grow further, owing to factors such as improving disposable income levels and the market penetration of new and diverse cleaning products and personal care products. The second-largest share of the market in 2015 was held by Europe. This share is expected to show a slight reduction over the coming years, owing to a steady growth rate as compared to the faster ones shown by other regions, including North America and Latin America.

Most regions are expected to show a major increase in demand for LAS, owing to its large scope of use in detergents. In North America, personal care will be the fastest growing segment till 2024, owing to a high consumption rate of personal care products and cosmetics in the U.S. and the growing use of SLS and SLES in them. The U.K. shows the higher consumption rate in Europe, boosting this region’s SLS SLES, and LAS market.

To Obtain All-Inclusive Information On Forecast Analysis Of Global Market, Request A Pdf Brochure Here.

LAS Finds Massive Application Scope in Detergents, Expected to Continue Growing

Key categories of segmentation in the global SLS SLES, and LAS market are product and application. From the perspective of products, the three components of the market, i.e. sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium lauryl ether sulfate, and linear alkylbenzene sulfonate, are showing an optimistic growth rate in terms of manufacture and demand. In 2015, 76.5% of the global SLS SLES, and LAS market was occupied by LAS. It is expected to continue maintaining its leading position till 2024 due to its rapidly increasing usage in detergents. LAS provides two major advantages of being usable in acid and basic substrates, and being highly cost-effective. These facts, combined with the positive safety rating, have enabled a large scope of use for LAS. SLS and SLES are primarily used in personal care products. They are classified as safe to use in cosmetics by the cosmetic ingredient review as long as they are used within a permissible limit.

In terms of applications, the major areas that required SLS, SLES, and LAS, are detergents and cleaners, oilfield chemicals, leather and textile, and personal care. 67.9% of the global SLS, SLES, and LAS market was occupied by detergents and cleaners. This high market share is justified through the large product variety in developed economies, and the increasing buying power of consumers in the emerging ones.

For More Actionable Insights Into The Competitive Landscape Of Global Market, Get A Customized Report Here.