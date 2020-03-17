Stationary Catalytic Systems Market is Anticipated to Generate Significant Revenues by 2027

Global Stationary Catalytic Systems Market: Overview

In a bid to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) and volatile organic compounds emissions from industries, stationary catalytic systems have emerged to be a sustainable solution, taking a cue from catalysts for vehicular emissions. For instance, in gas turbine power generators, escalating need of oxidation catalysts to eliminate VoCs, carbon emissions, and formaldehyde is likely to spur the expansion of stationary catalytic systems market in the years ahead.

Stationary catalytic systems find applications in manufacturing, cement, power plants, metals, refining, petrochemicals and chemicals, and food industries.

The stationary catalytic systems market could be segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global stationary catalytic systems market covering market dynamics, geographical distribution, and competitive scenario. Based on past and current figures, the report provides overall growth rate of the market over the forecast period. Growth pattern of key segments and their share over the forecast period are presented as well. The entire analysis of the stationary catalytic systems market over the forecast period is presented pictorially in the report.

Global Stationary Catalytic Systems Market: Key Trends

Worldwide, increasing measures to curb environmental pollution and stringent norms to regulate NOx and VoC emissions from industries are primarily driving the stationary catalytic systems market. For example, in the U.S. the National Environment Protection Agency mandates industrial emissions to be within permissible limits. The agency has set annual National Ambient Air Quality Standards for NOx to be 53 parts per billion, according to standards set in April 2018. This necessitates industries to be equipped with stationary catalytic systems.

Because of stringent emission norms, noncompliance of which could lead to monetary penalties is likely to continue a steady demand for stationary catalytic systems in these regions. Thus the stationary catalytic systems market is benefitted.

Rising awareness globally to prevent further deterioration of the environment, along with rising concerns to minimize industrial emissions are likely to boost the demand for stationary catalytic systems.

Stationary catalytic systems are available in various specification depending on the application. Top players in the stationary catalysts systems market provide customized high quality catalyst system.

For example, stationary catalysts for emission control from internal combustion engines have negligible adverse effect on the engine. Low maintenance, proven durability, relatively low cost, and simplicity are some attributes of stationary catalytic systems market.

Global Stationary Catalytic Systems Market: Regional Outlook

The global stationary catalytic systems market could be spread across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific, among them, is likely to emerge as a key stationary catalytic systems market. Incessantly increasing electricity demand in the region has necessitated to boost the production capacity of energy utility companies. This, in turn, has increased nitrogen oxide emissions. Hence, this mandates the deployment of stationary catalytic systems.

North America and Europe are established stationary catalytic systems market. For example, in the U.S., National Ambient Air Quality Standards are in place to maintain air quality. This necessitates industries to be equipped with stationary catalytic systems.

Global Stationary Catalytic Systems Market: Geographical Analysis

Key players in the global stationary catalytic systems market include Hug Engineering, Agriemach, DCL International MAN Energy Solutions, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Ducon Technologies, McGill AirClean, Kwang sung, Johnson Matthey, Yara International, Babcock and Wilcox, and CORMETECH.