Surface Computing Global Market 2019: Key Players – Microsoft Corporation, 3M Co, Apple Inc, Planar Systems Inc., Eyefactive GmbH

Surface Computing Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Surface Computing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Global Surface Computing Market is accounted for $12.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $146.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 32.0% from 2017 to 2026. Increasing use of surface computers for business purposes, growing applications in entertainment & hospitality sectors and rising demand from emerging economies are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost of surface computing is hindering the market growth.

Surface computing means the table shape computer that applies specialized Graphical User Interface (GUI) in which the conventional GUI elements is restored with natural and everyday objects that are able to interact with the exterior of the display. It is a tabletop computer that enables multiple user interaction and provides multi touch facility at the same time.

By End User, retail segment has a considerable growth in the market. Surface computing not only makes transactions faster and easier but also offers personalized computing environment to the business owners. Surface computing also facilitates businesses in their green initiatives, allowing them to cut back on paper, ink, and other office supply waste.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is due to rapid development of the entertainment and hospitality industries, which is anticipated to generate massive consumer support for advanced technology in the market.

Some of the key players in the Global Surface Computing Market include Microsoft Corporation, 3M Co, Apple Inc, Planar Systems Inc., Eyefactive GmbH, Touchmagix Media Private Limited, Vertigo Systems GmbH, Nvision Solutions Inc, Sensytouch, Inc, Ideum Inc.,

Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Acer Inc. and Panasonic Corporation .

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3457655-surface-computing-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Visions Covered:

• Two Dimensional

• Three Dimensional

Types Covered:

• Flat Display

• Curved Display

• Components

Touches Covered:

• Multi-user

• Single-touch

• Multi-touch

• Other Types

End Users Covered:

• Retail

• Entertainment

• Education

• Automotive

• Government

• Financial Services

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3457655-surface-computing-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

…

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Microsoft Corporation

11.2 3M Co

11.3 Apple Inc

11.4 Planar Systems Inc.

11.5 Eyefactive GmbH

11.6 Touchmagix Media Private Limited

11.7 Vertigo Systems GmbH

11.8 Nvision Solutions Inc

11.9 Sensytouch, Inc

11.10 Ideum Inc.

11.11 Toshiba Corporation

11.12 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

11.13 Intel Corporation

11.14 IBM Corpation

11.15 Fujitsu Ltd

11.16 LG Electronics Inc.

11.17 Sony Corporation

11.18 Acer Inc.

11.19 Panasonic Corporation

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3457655

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)